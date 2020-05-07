Money in the Bank 2020: 5 Things that must happen at the PPV

Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman could be in for a surprise at Money in the Bank

Money in the Bank is arguably one of the most exciting pay-per-views that the company produces as it allows us to watch a couple of different types of matches involving some top stars.

This year’s Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches are loaded with some top talent, and AJ Styles’ late entry into the men’s match will make things much more exciting during the show.

It's going to be the most UNIQUE #MITB Ladder Match of all time!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zws3Uxa6Rx — WWE (@WWE) May 6, 2020

The WWE Championship, Universal Championship, and SmackDown Women’s Championship will also be defended during the pay-per-view, as Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, and Bayley will look to take down Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, and Tamina respectively.

SmackDown’s Tag Team Champions The New Day will also have a hard time during the event as they will defend their titles against The Miz and John Morrison, The Lucha House Party, and The Forgotten Sons in a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match.

With so much on the line and a chance for twelve Superstars to climb the ‘corporate ladder’, we will look at the five things that must happen during the PPV to make things a little more exciting!

#5 The Miz must take another pin

The Miz taking another pin will create differences between him and John Morrison

The New Day won’t get much time to rest as they will have to defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championships during the show in a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match. Big E won the titles for his team after he defeated The Miz and Jey Uso in a Triple Threat Match for the titles.

This time around, The Usos will sit this one out as The Miz and John Morrison will look to take the titles back from The New Day, while Lucha House Party and the newly-introduced The Forgotten Sons will be in the chase for the title.

Advertisement

While we have seen WWE usually add Lucha House Party as the enhancement team to most matches, we all know that the team is much more than just that. Therefore, the company must mix things up once again and allow New Day to defeat their opponents by pinning The Miz again.

Yesterday on #Smackdown wweonfox we talked Tiger King, TOTS, and elevating the tag division. #NewDay better be ready for the storm. #WeWantOurTitlesBack #HeyHey https://t.co/DToPDQO0Oz — The Miz (@mikethemiz) May 2, 2020

The Miz was responsible for losing the titles for his team the first time around, and Michael Cole mentioned the same last week when Miz and Morrison joined him at the commentary table.

The A-Lister must take the pin to create more problems between himself and Morrison and give the spark needed to begin their rivalry while allowing The Forgotten Sons to retain their momentum for a one-on-one feud with The New Day for the titles.