Money In The Bank Ladder Match, WWE Money In The Bank 2017 Winner and analysis

Money In The Bank Ladder Match, WWE Money In The Bank 2017

Baron Corbin's major push continues

19 Jun 2017

Baron Corbin is Mr. Money In The Bank

The Lone Wolf Baron Corbin stood tall and nearly guaranteed that he will be a future world champion.

Right as Shinsuke Nakamura was making his entrance, he was jumped from behind by Baron Corbin, who assaulted him with a ladder and a camera. He went in the ring and the match started off anyway.

Once the match started, the action started outside the ring, and Shinsuke was being escorted away by the referees. Corbin and Ziggler teamed together for a brief bit, taking out AJ Styles with a ladder. Corbin then turned on Ziggler immediately, as it was every man for himself. Later after a few sequences, Corbin ended up hitting Ziggler from the apron with a deep six onto the floor.

Zayn followed up with a springboard flip onto Corbin. One of the crazy spots of the match saw Sami throw Owens from the top turnbuckle onto a ladder. The impact saw the ladder bend. Sami had to throw the ladder outside the ring because it was bent.

Another massive spot saw Sami do a sunset flip powerbomb from the top of te ladder onto Ziggler. Dolph got busted open above his eyebrows. Sami hit Owens with an exploder suplex onto the apron in the next sequence.

As Sami was ready to ascend the ladder, he was met with a Phenomenal Forearm out of nowhere. Corbin slammed AJ onto a ladder outside. Back in the ring, he was met with a Helluva kick out of nowhere. As he began his ascent once again but was met by distraction from Ziggler and then Owens, who successfully got him down.

AJ hit Owens with a modified Attitude Adjustment. He was close to grabbing the briefcase but Ziggler pulled the ladder and AJ hung on to the case, trying to unhook it, but was unsuccessful and he fell down flat. Corbin pulled Ziggler and threw him away outside, and as Corbin took a ladder, Nakamura came out to a massive pop.

Nakamura was on fire, getting revenge on Corbin and then hitting everyone with a Kinshasa except Kevin Owens. He then took a ladder from outside but Owens held onto it. He then hit a Kinshasa on Owens outside as well.

As Nakamura placed the ladder inside the ring, AJ was on the opposite side. The two stared down to loud “Yes!” chants from the crowd. The two then began their exchanges, with the crowd being fully behind. A Kinshasa attempt was countered into a forearm, after which the crowd chanted “This is awesome” and then “AJ Styles, Nakamura” dualling chants.

Corbin pushed the two down, went to the top of the ladder and claimed the briefcase.