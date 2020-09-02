Mount Rushmore of NXT: 10 WWE Superstars who deserve the honor 

Over the years, NXT has become a massive part of WWE programming, rising from being the so-called "developmental brand" of WWE to establishing itself as WWE's third brand alongside RAW and SmackDown.

Being introduced in 2010, NXT moved to USA Network in 2019 and is considered by fans to be one of the best wrestling brands across the globe. WWE Hall of Famer Triple H is the senior producer of NXT and has been a huge force behind the success of the brand.

There have been several Superstars who have had an immense impact on NXT and have helped to put the Black and Gold brand of WWE on the map. While "Mount Rushmore of WWE" has been a massive topic of debate among fans for many years, in this article, we will take a look at ten Superstars who are top contenders to be in the "Mount Rushmore of NXT".

Honorable Mentions: There are a few Superstars who have marginally missed out on this list. These are Charlotte Flair, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Samoa Joe.

#10 Asuka (Former NXT Women's Champion)

Hard to believe that Asuka joined WWE five years ago and since then has been the NXT Women's Champion, SmackDown Women's Champion, RAW Women's Champion, Women's Tag Team Champion, Royal Rumble winner, Money in the Bank winner, and Survivor Series sole survivor. What a world. pic.twitter.com/rfohgRVtG5 — Joshi City (@JoshiPuro) May 12, 2020

WWE Superstar Asuka is arguably one of the most dominant performers in NXT history. Asuka signed with WWE in 2015 and joined the developmental brand. At NXT TakeOver: Dallas in April 2016, Asuka defeated Bayley to become the new NXT Women's Champion and start a historic reign.

She held the title for a record 510 days and defended it successfully against several Superstars. She was never pinned or submitted in NXT and even surpassed Goldberg's winning streak. She had to relinquish her title in August 2017 due to injury, following which she moved on to the main roster. She went on to win the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble match in 2018. Currently, she is the RAW Women's Champion and one of the pillars of WWE's women's division.

#9 Sami Zayn (Former NXT Champion)

After making a name for himself on the independent circuit and several other promotions, Sami Zayn signed with WWE in 2013 and joined NXT. He had several feuds on the brand and tried to get his hands on the NXT Championship on multiple occasions but was unable to do so.

Finally, he defeated Neville at NXT TakeOver: R Evolution in December 2014 to become the NXT Champion in a match where he vowed to quit the brand if he lost. He then had an amazing feud with Kevin Owens, ultimately dropping the title to him. One of the biggest babyfaces that NXT has ever seen, Sami Zayn has been part of some of the best matches, moments, and feuds in the brand's history.