Multi-time champion to make WWE NXT return after 803-days: 4 surprises that could happen at No Mercy 2023

WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 will be streaming later tonight. The show is set to air at 8 PM EST, and it will be held at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. While the show is an NXT-themed event, stars from RAW and SmackDown will also be seen in action.

Seven matches have been confirmed for the big-time Premium Live Event. The main event is expected to be Carmelo Hayes defending the NXT Championship against Ilja Dragunov. Becky Lynch will also defend her NXT Women's Championship title against Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules Match.

RAW's Dominik Mysterio and SmackDown's Butch will both be in title bouts on the card too, as will numerous other stars of the white & gold brand. With seven matches booked, the show should be fairly busy.

Still, there is a chance that Shawn Michaels and Triple H will have a few big surprises up their sleeve to add even more value to a stacked lineup. This article will look at a handful of shockers that could take place.

Below are four surprises that could happen at WWE NXT No Mercy 2023.

#4. Rhea Ripley could return to help Dirty Dom retain his title

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio

One of the most intriguing bouts set to take place at NXT No Mercy is for the North American Championship. The despised Dominik Mysterio will defend his coveted belt against the up-and-coming Trick Williams. Mysterio's rival, Dragon Lee, is the Special Guest Referee, though he intends to call the bout fairly.

Two relatively green performers who have spent much of their career working with each other with nobody present on the ringside could prove to be an interesting clash. Unfortunately for Trick, there is also a chance that Dirty Dom's biggest supporter could return to television.

Rhea Ripley has not been seen since the September 11 edition of WWE RAW, where she was laid out by Nia Jax. While most expect her to return to the red brand first, The Eradicator could first show up at No Mercy. If she somehow takes out Dragon Lee or cheats behind the referee's back, Dominik could stand tall yet again.

#3. Austin Theory could return to NXT after 803 days to attack Dragon Lee

While Dragon Lee may or may not have to worry about Mami, there may be another enemy the talented lucha star has to watch out for. This comes after Lee appeared ringside during the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown.

The high flyer ended up getting into a verbal sparring match with Austin Theory, who seemed annoyed that Dragon Lee had a video package in his honor. Austin went as far as to shove the WWE NXT talent. It has since been announced that the two will battle it out on SmackDown next week.

Given that Theory is clearly jealous of the attention Lee has received, he could choose to try to show up at No Mercy and steal Dragon's spotlight by attacking him. Austin last competed on the developmental brand all the way back on July 20, 2021. However, it remains to be seen whether he would receive a warm welcome after over 800 days on the white & gold brand.

#2. Brian Pillman Jr. could make his official WWE debut

WWE NXT this week featured the final build towards No Mercy. While most of the show was geared towards the big Premium Live Event, some of the programs focused on further down the line.

One example of this is a mysterious vignette that aired. An unknown figure sat at an old television set. Clips of the Cincinnati Bengals and WCW Saturday Night were highlighted. However, fans quickly realized that this was a vignette for Brian Pillman Jr.

The former AEW star could make his proper WWE debut at No Mercy. He could confront a champion post-match, such as Dominik Mysterio. In doing so, Pillman could immediately stake his claim for a title shot before anybody else could get in line.

#1. Tegan Nox could appear and surprisingly cost Becky Lynch her title

Tegan Nox on RAW

Tegan Nox fans were in luck during this past week's edition of Monday Night RAW. After being a non-entity on the brand since being drafted, the Welsh star was featured in two promos and had a singles match against Natalya.

Not only did Nox win her bout against The Queen Of Harts, but she also became the number-one contender for the NXT Women's Championship. Tegan will battle the winner of Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton on RAW this upcoming Monday.

While Tegan appears to be a plucky babyface, Becky insists she shows more killer instinct. Nox may do exactly that by surprisingly costing Lynch her championship at No Mercy. The RAW star may justify her actions by proving that she has a better chance of defeating the inexperienced Stratton. Regardless, Tegan returning to NXT would be quite a surprise.

