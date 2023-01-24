"My grandmother would always yell at the TV" - Former Women's Champion shares first memories of WWE RAW

WWE RAW will be celebrating its 30th anniversary tonight. Several legends including The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H are advertised to appear on this week's special edition of the red brand. The Bloodline is scheduled to put Sami Zayn on trial for his actions on WWE SmackDown.

There are also two huge matches advertised for tonight's show. Bayley and Becky Lynch are set to square off in a Steel Cage match. Austin Theory will also put his United States Championship on the line against Bobby Lashley.

Ahead of tonight's RAW is XXX show, the USA Network uploaded a video featuring Alexa Bliss, The Miz, Kevin Owens, and Dolph Ziggler sharing their first memories from RAW.

"My first memories of RAW was going to my grandma's house. We would order Joseppi's Pizza, which is a local place back in my hometown and we would watch Monday Night RAW. My grandmother would always yell at the TV at Stone Cold Steve Austin," said Alex Bliss. [00:01 - 00:13]

Dolph Ziggler shares his first memory of WWE RAW

WWE RAW has created many memories for wrestling fans during its three decades on television. Many of today's most popular superstars were massive wrestling fans growing up, including former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler.

The Showoff recalled a humorous argument he had with his father about having to watch the pyro before the show live on TV every week. His father simply could not understand why he couldn't just tape the show instead of rushing home on Monday nights.

"I knew that every Monday night, I had to race home before 8:59 to make sure that I saw the fireworks. And then my dad would just say, 'Why don't you just tape it and watch the fireworks from the week before? It doesn't really matter.' I said, 'It's not the same. It's the fresh fireworks to start off my Monday Night RAW at 8:59.' So that's my memory," said Dolph Ziggler. [00:29 - 00:47]

Every wrestling fan has a moment that hooked them forever, and for some, that moment or match may have happened while watching WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see how the promotion creates everlasting moments for a new generation of fans over the next 30 years.

