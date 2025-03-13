Naomi and Jimmy Uso to unite as heels to face real-life WWE couple at WrestleMania 41? Analyzing the chances

Naomi finally admitted that she was the one who assaulted Jade Cargill backstage on SmackDown nearly four months ago. The latter returned to WWE at Elimination Chamber 2025 to take revenge on the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

As the two female superstars are speculated to fight at WrestleMania 41, Naomi could start a feud with another former tag team partner, Bianca Belair.

The two had a heated confrontation Friday night on SmackDown, where Naomi took a shot at Bianca, calling her an 'Ungrateful B***h,' after revealing that she was the one who attacked Jade.

Thus, as The Road to WrestleMania continues, WWE Creative could continue the feud between the two superstars and even add a new angle, making things more personal.

What we mean by that is that their real-life husbands, Jimmy Uso and Montez Ford, could also get involved, leading to a mixed tag team match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Neither Jimmy nor Montez have a clear path to The Showcase of The Immortals currently, so they could work on that storyline. However, Jimmy, currently a babyface, would need to have a heel turn and unite with his wife to take on the real-life couple of Bianca Belair and Montez Ford.

The latter will have a chance to claim gold in WWE when he and Angelo Dawkins, The Street Profits, take on the reigning tag team champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, DIY, this Friday on SmackDown.

If this mixed-gender feud doesn't work out, 'Mania this year would have Bianca Belair face IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship, while Naomi vs. Jade Cargill is very likely to happen as well.

Naomi reveals her desire to have an on-screen storyline with Jimmy Uso

The former Women's Tag Team Champion recently spoke with Huge Pop and revealed her desire to have an on-screen storyline with her husband Jimmy Uso.

"Absolutely. Earlier in my career, I kind of tried to stay away from that just to define myself individually. Now, I definitely think I’ve done that and I’ve had one hell of a journey in wrestling and before it’s all said and done, I would love to do something more and bigger than we have, either with the family, but most importantly, with Jimmy on screen. We’ve had our moments throughout our careers doing fun stuff together, but never anything significant. It could work now, possibly," she said. [H/T - 411 Mania]

With that being said, a mixed tag team match at The Showcase of The Immortals could be the perfect opportunity for Naomi and Jimmy Uso to work together on screen.

