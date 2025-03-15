Naomi may not have attacked Jade Cargill alone; major WWE star to turn heel after 5 years? Exploring the possibility following SmackDown

Jade Cargill returned to WWE TV at Elimination Chamber: Toronto and attacked Naomi. Her actions left Bianca Belair devastated, as it dawned on the former world champion that The Glow was the one who attacked The Storm. The storyline between the three superstars has been a mix of betrayal, love, suspense, and raw emotions. However, it seems there is more than what meets the eye, and Jade Cargill may not know the exact details of what happened on the evening when she was attacked.

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, in a pre-taped interview with Cathy Kelley, Jade revealed that she didn't remember much except that she saw Naomi running away after the 32-year-old was attacked and thrown from a platform through a car windshield. This is what she is basing her judgment on, but what if The EST is in cahoots with The Glow?

Well, on the March 7, 2025, edition of SmackDown, Naomi revealed to The EST of WWE that she did "it" for Bianca Belair. A distraught Belair was walking away when Naomi called her "an ungrateful b****!" Notably, Cargill never saw the face of her attacker; she only saw The Glow running away from the scene. Hence, it's possible that it was Bianca who masterminded the attack on Jade, and she might turn heel for the first time since April 2020 in the coming weeks.

However, the angle is currently speculative.

The legitimacy of Jade Cargill's injury was previously questioned

The Storm missed several months of action after suffering a backstage assault on the November 22, 2024, edition of SmackDown. During her absence, the company had its Holiday Tour in December, and Jade Cargill reportedly requested the promotion to not include her in it.

According to Fightful Select, Jade's request wasn't accepted, as she was informed that participating in the Holiday Tour was mandatory. However, sources close to the superstar have since denied the claims.

The report also claimed that the legitimacy of her injury was questioned by some individuals in the locker room. Nevertheless, WWE's higher-ups confirmed to Fightful that the former tag team champion was legitimately injured and was prepared to return ahead of time.

However, the company wanted to play it safe and waited for the medical clearance before her eventual return.

Jade Cargill was the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with Bianca Belair when she was attacked. Naomi later replaced Cargill as The EST's partner. The duo lost the title to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on RAW last month.

The Storm will return to in-ring action next week when she battles Morgan on SmackDown.

