New belt, facing The Rock, and more - 4 things that may happen if Cody Rhodes dethrones Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes is preparing for the biggest WrestleMania of his career, as he is set to compete on both nights. On Saturday, he will team up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to take on The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

This match will determine the stipulation for his world title match against Reigns on Night Two. If Rhodes wins, The Bloodline will be banned from his title match. If he loses, then the match will be Bloodline Rules.

Since coming back to the company, The American Nightmare has his sights set on finishing the story, meaning to become WWE Champion. He came inches away from doing so last year, but The Bloodline cost him the match. This year, he wants to come full circle and climb to the top.

Should he dethrone The Tribal Chief on Night Two, what could happen next? We take a look at four possibilities.

#4 - There is a new belt

Roman Reigns has been the Universal Champion since August 30, 2020, and it is unlikely that anyone will break his record anytime soon.

Thus, having Cody Rhodes win the title will mark a new era for WWE, so offering a new belt to The American Nightmare would be the best the company could do to crown the new champion.

Rhodes could unveil a new belt at RAW after WrestleMania and mark the beginning of a new era in WWE. The star could also do it to retire the old belt as a sign of respect to Reigns' lengthy run.

#3 - Move to SmackDown

If Cody Rhodes becomes the new undisputed world champion at WrestleMania, then we should expect him to move to SmackDown, as it is unlikely WWE will have both champions appear on both shows.

Thus, with Seth Rollins or Drew McIntyre (or Damian Priest, if he cashes in) staying on RAW, we should expect Rhodes to become part of the SmackDown roster and defend his title there.

#2 - Cody Rhodes versus The Rock headlines SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes has had an immense feud with The Rock over the past couple of months. It has gone to the next level as we are getting closer to WrestleMania. The American Nightmare got a beatdown by The People's Champion one the last two episodes of Monday Night RAW and we should expect a tough battle at 'Mania.

However, this doesn't mean their feud will end this weekend. The Rock has been great as a heel and he should continue that way as long as Rhodes is the top babyface in WWE.

Provided that The Final Boss's Hollywood schedule will allow, the two megastars could move their feud to the summer, which could lead to the main event of SummerSlam.

#1 - New feuds and title matches

If The Rock and Roman Reigns decide to take time away from WWE after WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes should be in line for new feuds as the new undisputed world champion.

From Kevin Owens and Randy Orton to AJ Styles and LA Knight, The American Nightmare should have many contenders step up and challenge him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

