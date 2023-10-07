New champion after 152 days, 2 huge break-ups: Predicting the result of each title match scheduled for Fastlane 2023

WWE has booked an action-packed show for Fastlane 2023 despite announcing only five matches for the night. The upcoming premium live event will feature three title bouts, including one world championship match. While a few superstars will look to walk out of the show with the title, others will have to settle for heartbreaking losses.

Here, we predict the result of each championship match scheduled for WWE Fastlane 2023. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Fastlane 2023

Seth Rollins will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match. The two superstars are set to lock horns in a title rematch at Fastlane 2023, which could mark the end of their brutal feud on RAW. WWE has repeatedly stressed on Rollins' back injury throughout his feud with Nakamura.

The Architect has talked about having worked through injury for a long, and a title loss could give him a well-deserved break at Fastlane. While Nakamura is a legitimate threat, there is a higher risk of Rollins losing the World Heavyweight Championship to a surprise Money in the Bank cash-in.

Damian Priest has had his eyes on the world title for a long time. Although Priest is also scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship alongside Finn Balor, Mr. Money in the Bank could sacrifice his current title for a new one.

Prediction: Seth Rollins loses due to Money in the Bank cash-in.

#2. WWE Women's Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

A huge mistake on Bayley's part has pushed IYO SKY into a massive title match. She is now scheduled to put her WWE World Championship in a triple-threat bout against Charlotte Flair and Asuka. SKY won the gold after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract but has since won the audience's appreciation.

However, she could lose the WWE Women's Championship at Fastlane tonight. This loss will likely set up her feud with Bayley and a potential exit from Damage CTRL. It will be interesting to see who could dethrone IYO SKY to become the new WWE Women's Champion.

Prediction: Charlotte Flair pins IYO SKY to win the WWE Women's Championship.

#3. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Finn Balor and Damian Priest (c) vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso

Damian Priest and Finn Balor will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. While there has been significant tension between the two Judgment Day members, they have the numbers advantage. Additionally, it has become customary for the heel faction to win by any means necessary.

Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh could play a massive role in helping Damian Priest and Finn Balor retain their gold. The babyfaces could get help from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. However, the advantage would still be with the heel faction until Priest betrays Balor.

Prediction: Finn Balor and Damian Priest retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

