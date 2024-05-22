New champion, Judgment Day involvement, and more - 3 ways Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio can reveal they are together

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan are recently making headlines for a possible romance brewing backstage after Rhea Ripley's absence. Fans have noticed that both stars have left traces of a possible affair, which could pretty much be revealed later on.

In the second week of April, Rhea Ripley had to vacate the Women's World Championship after sustaining an injury from Liv Morgan's attack the previous week on RAW. During The Eradicator's absence, Morgan has made it a point to go after the championship and, interestingly, her rival's on-screen boyfriend Dominik Mysterio. More hints about a possible relationship have been brewing in the past few weeks, and WWE could have several angles to finally confirm it.

For this list, we will look at three ways WWE can confirm Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio's romance:

#3. Dominik Mysterio helps Liv Mogan win the Women's World Championship

Liv Morgan has set her sights on the Women's World Championship since returning to the company earlier this year. Although Becky Lynch is the current titleholder, the challenger's prime target hasn't changed.

Liv is gearing up to challenge The Man at the King and Queen of the Ring event in Saudi Arabia for the championship. During the match, Morgan could reveal her ties with Dominik if he helps her win the title. In this way, it could be a slap in the face for Rhea, as her rival gained both her championship and partner.

#2. The Judgment Day could accidentally get involved

Just days after Rhea became absent on WWE television, tension among the members of The Judgment Day has been teased, especially between Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Since they have been preoccupied with their issues, they might not be the most updated regarding what's happening with Mysterio.

Aside from Dominik, some fans have also noticed a possible contact between Finn Balor and Morgan in the past few days. With this in mind, Balor could ask Dirty Dom about Liv, not knowing that they're keeping their relationship a secret. The rest of the members could also ask about the same thing, not knowing they're still trying to keep their relationship a secret.

#1. Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan could get caught red-handed backstage on WWE RAW

The majority of the hints being dropped about Morgan and Mysterio are from the backgrounds of each WWE segment. The most notable is how they both exited the same room during a Jey Uso interview.

Due to this occurrence, both stars could get a bit careless and confident. They could be meeting backstage, and during this, another star could barge in, or they could enter a room not knowing that an interview was being conducted.