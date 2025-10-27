New member of The Vision introduced & 3 other things Bron Breakker can do on WWE RAW

WWE RAW is set to air from Anaheim, California, tonight, and The Vision is expected to make an appearance. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have gained a lot of heat over the past two weeks after kicking Seth Rollins out of the faction.While neither Breakker nor Reed has been advertised for a match tonight, there are several things that they could do. In this listicle, we'll take a look at some of the possibilities:4. Introduce a new member of The VisionFans have been speculating about a new member of The Vision being introduced now that Seth Rollins is out of the picture. Among the names doing the rounds is that of Brock Lesnar, owing to his rekindled partnership with Paul Heyman.However, the idea of The Beast Incarnate joining a faction aimed at building the future seems counterintuitive. As a result, WWE could pull off a huge swerve and reveal someone like Oba Femi as the newest member of the group, since the former NXT Champion is also a huge star in the making.3. Challenge for the WWE World Tag Team ChampionshipThe World Heavyweight Championship picture is currently occupied by CM Punk and Jey Uso, with the two set to battle it out for the vacant title at Saturday Night's Main Event. In the meantime, Breakker and Reed could challenge newly crowned World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee for their title.The high flyers only just won the title last week, and ending their reign so quickly would be detrimental to their momentum. However, it would certainly make Reed and Breakker seem like more of a threat.2. Confront Adam Pearce for leaving them out of the battle royale last weekJey Uso won a number one contender's battle royale last week to earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker were both left out of the match by Adam Pearce after he stripped Rollins of the world title last week.The WWE RAW General Manager attributed Rollins' injury to the attack by the duo, which was perhaps the reason behind them being left out. Tonight, Breakker and Reed could confront Pearce and demand a future world title shot.1. Attack CM Punk and Jey UsoPerhaps the most likely thing for Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to do on WWE RAW tonight is to attack CM Punk and Jey Uso. They have been at odds with the two babyfaces for a while, and their feud could continue tonight.Uso and Punk will probably have a war of words in the ring tonight, and they could be interrupted by The Vision. If the segment takes place early on the show, the babyfaces could team up to battle Reed and Breakker in the main event.With a conclusive finish to the match not necessary, the tag team match could end in a brawl across the arena. Breakker and Reed laying waste to the World Heavyweight Championship contenders would only make them appear more dominant.