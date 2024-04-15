New voice of RAW, Nick Aldis' replacement, and more - 5 Ways Big E can return to WWE without wrestling

WWE Superstar Big E suffered a broken neck over two years ago and still has not returned to action. The injury occurred during the March 11, 2022, edition of SmackDown, when he teamed up with Kofi Kingston to battle The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus and Ridge Holland in a tag team match.

Ridge Holland went for a move outside the ring but it did not go as anticipated. The former champion landed hard on the floor and broke his neck. He recently shared an update and noted that he may never be cleared to return to the ring.

Listed below are five ways Big E could return to WWE without wrestling:

#5. Big E could manage The New Day on WWE RAW

The New Day faction simply has not been the same without Big E on WWE television. While Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are still very popular, there is nobody on the roster who can match the big man's energy.

If he decides to hang up his wrestling boots for good, the veteran would be an asset to the company as a manager. He has endless charisma and he could help get The New Day back on track with his presence ringside.

#4. He could do watchalongs for WWE programming

The way fans consume media has completely changed over the past several years, and the promotion could consider new ways to present its product. Big E could livestream on the company's YouTube channel and social media platforms during RAW and SmackDown.

The New Day member could provide commentary for the fans who turn in on social media and could also conduct interviews with stars backstage during the show.

It would be a unique way to consume the product for fans who do not have cable or will not subscribe to Netflix when RAW moves to the streaming service next year.

#3. The former champion could replace Michael Cole on WWE RAW

Michael Cole has established himself as the voice of WWE since joining the company in 1997. The 57-year-old currently calls the action with Pat McAfee on RAW every Monday night.

Cole recently shared that he plans on stepping away from the commentary booth when he turns 60. Big E has been used by the company on the WrestleMania Kickoff Show and also hosted the Slammy Awards this month. The company could be slowly training the star to replace Michael Cole as the voice of RAW in three years.

#2. He could become the company's official ambassador

Big E appeared at the Hall of Fame ceremony during WrestleMania weekend and hosted a Philadelphia cheesesteak-eating competition between Otis and Omos. The former champion has an infectious personality and tends to lighten the mood wherever he goes.

WWE could utilize the veteran as their official ambassador and send him worldwide to represent the company. If the injured star chooses to walk away from the ring, he would likely as the ambassador for the company and would make many new fans along the way.

#1. The veteran could become the GM of WWE SmackDown

Triple H named Nick Aldis the new SmackDown General Manager in October 2023. The former NWA Champion has done an admirable job so far, but it looks like he is ready to get back inside the ring at any moment.

The promotion could present a storyline in the next few months that draws Nick Aldis back into the ring. Big E could then approach Triple H and offer to replace Aldis as the GM of SmackDown. He would be a very entertaining authority figure for the company and would be a nice change of pace from Aldis on the blue brand.

