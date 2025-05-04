New Wyatt Sicks member revealed? 4 Directions for Aleister Black following WWE SmackDown

Aleister Black made a big return to WWE on SmackDown following WrestleMania 41. He interrupted The Miz while he was cutting a promo in the ring.

Before anything more could happen after entering the ring, Black connected with a spinning heel kick that knocked The A-Lister onto his rear. The two battled on the latest episode of SmackDown, with Black emerging victorious.

With a lot changing in WWE over the past month, the former NXT Champion could do one of the next four things following his first win back with WWE.

#4. He could join Andrade's potential faction on SmackDown

Aleister Black and Andrade will be forever linked due to their time together in NXT. Zelina Vega managed El Idolo and eventually married Black. The two battled over the NXT Championship, with Black winning the title from Andrade.

Both men were called up but weren't given much to sink their teeth into on the main roster. Since this occurred during the pandemic, it was hard to book everyone consistently.

Vince McMahon also didn't get Black's gimmick, despite having created wackier characters during his time atop WWE. Both former NXT Champions returned to WWE within the last two years.

Andrade may be working on forming a version of Los Ingobernables, as he's scouted Berto lately. Given Black's history with Andrade, he could join this new iteration of the group.

#3. He could keep feuding with Melo, not Miz

The Miz and Carmelo Hayes probably aren't finished with Aleister Black. (Image Credit: WWE.com)

The most likely direction for Aleister Black after the latest SmackDown is to continue his feud with the Miz and Carmelo Hayes. Hayes attempted to blindside Black after this win, but held back.

The two had a staredown as Hayes walked by him. Hayes is a more exciting in-ring competitor than the Miz, and Black showcased a heavy strike game in his return match.

With feuds set for the next few weeks because of Backlash, expect Aleister Black to keep battling the A-Lister and Hayes.

#2. Aleister Black could join The Wyatt Sicks

One great way WWE could use Aleister BLack in his return to WWE is as a member of the Wyatt Sicks. Black had a dark aura about him, and he started to delve into that abyss before his unfortunate release.

He's always had links to the supernatural gimmicks. While the Wyatt Sicks are an entertaining faction, they don't have a mid-card or main-event level worthy star. Adding someone like Black would give them a legitimate potential champion.

Black could also lead the group to target the likes of Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens (when he returns), and others he dealt with in his first go-around in WWE.

#1. He could join the United States Title chaos

It was disappointing that Black was never used much in title pictures in his first stint in WWE. Andrade won the US title but didn't win gold after that.

The US title picture is heating up, and any of the stars currently chasing Jacob Fatu could move up to challenge John Cena or Randy Orton.

The former AEW star could eventually join the title chase, especially if Solo Sikoa turns on Fatu or costs him the belt.

Black could also ally with Damian Priest since they both have dark auras. It will feel like a huge missed opportunity if he doesn't pursue a title or join a prominent group/storyline.

