15-time champion sends a message to Drew McIntyre, recalls their historic WWE Title match

Drew McIntyre played a major role for WWE during the company's ThunderDome era. He also won the WWE Title at WrestleMania 36, which occurred without any fans in attendance.

Taking to Instagram, McIntyre's former rival and tag team partner, Dolph Ziggler, recalled their WWE Championship match from 2020. Much like McIntyre's WrestleMania clash against Brock Lesnar, his match against Ziggler also took place without the fans.

Ziggler posted a clip of McIntyre hitting him with the Claymore and putting him through the table in the process.

"2020. wwe title match. no fans" wrote Ziggler

Check out Ziggler's Instagram post:

Drew McIntyre recently spoke about a potential match against Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre recently spoke about the possibility of a match against Logan Paul, who, much like him, will also be in action at SummerSlam.

Speaking in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, McIntyre claimed that he would chop Paul to pieces if the YouTuber ever stepped into the ring with the former WWE Champion. He said:

"If somebody truly believes who they are, if they're present with themselves in the moment and present with the crowd and he's been present since day one, he knows exactly who he is, he knows what he's bringing to the table and he's just evolved and evolved," said McIntyre.

McIntyre added:

"Himself [Logan] and Ricochet at SummerSlam’s gonna be an incredible match. And, you know, maybe down the line, we'll get a match with each other, and he can try some of his nice highlight moves. Unfortunately for him, I'm very ground-based, so I'm gonna probably chop him to pieces,”

At SummerSlam, McIntyre will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship after returning to WWE at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

Earlier this year, The Scottish Warrior was unsuccessful in his attempt to dethrone Gunther in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 39.

