15-time WWE champion confirms he suffered black eye, slit nose & deviated septum at recent event

A former WWE champion recently confirmed that he sustained brutal injuries at a recent event. This was a result of a major betrayal at a TNA Wrestling show.

During his tenure with the Stamford-based promotion under Vince McMahon's regime, Matt Hardy captured multiple titles. He won the United States Championship, European Championship, Cruiserweight Championship, Hardcore Championship, and ECW Championship once each, and held tag team championships 10 times.

Hardy teamed up with Joe Hendry, Elijah, Leon Slater, and Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) at the TNA Sacrifice on March 14. They defeated The Colons and The System in a Steel Cage match. However, following the contest, Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth turned heel and laid waste to Matt Hardy. One-half of the TNA World Tag Team Champion was left lifeless by the Nemeth brothers.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the 50-year-old former WWE star opened up about his violent encounter with the Nemeths, where Ryan repeatedly punched him in the face. Matt Hardy then explained how Nic Nemeth continued the assault against the cage, leaving him with a black eye, a slit nose, and a deviated septum.

"Ryan got on top of me and actually turned into a real man for like half a second and tried to beat the s*it out of me, was pounding my face. Nic was grinding me on the cage and beating me up. Thank god for my ice baths and my cold plunges, I had a real bad black eye, had a slit on my nose, I had a deviated septum," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Check out the video below:

Former WWE star Matt Hardy teases the return of vicious gimmicks

Matt Hardy's "Broken" gimmick involved a delusional, eccentric persona with a desire to "delete" his opponents. On the other hand, Jeff Hardy's "Willow" character was a dark, masked alter-ego that allowed Jeff to reveal a more sinister and unpredictable side of himself.

In the same episode, The Sensei Of Mattitude teased the return of his "Broken" and Jeff's "Willow" gimmicks to take down Ryan Nemeth and Nic Nemeth.

"I think there is a part of Matt that is Broken in this and I think you will see some Broken Matt before too long. Maybe you even see a Willow pop up, that’s something Jeff has been wanting to do for a long time," he added. [H/T: Fightful]

The Hardy Boyz recently made a couple of appearances on NXT. They also successfully defended their TNA World Tag Team Championship against Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom) at the WWE Roadblock event on March 11.

Fans will have to wait and see if Matt and Jeff Hardy will return to WWE full-time under the leadership of Triple H.

