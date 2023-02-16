"15 years later I have never forgotten what he did for me" - WWE veteran on the impact Shelton Benjamin had on her career

Shelton Benjamin has had a remarkable WWE career that is easy to overlook because he's typically not in the main event. However, fellow veteran Natalya has detailed Benjamin's influence on her career.

The 47-year-old's run in wrestling has spanned decades, and he proves that he's still got it every time he sets foot inside the squared circle. Benjamin was part of the popular Hurt Business faction that many fans are hoping will reunite in the near future.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya praised Shelton Benjamin and highlighted how he was a locker room leader when she first broke into the business.

"I actually love wrestling Shelton [Benjamin]. It's funny you [Mia Yim] mentioned that he's helped you a lot in your career, but Shelton is somebody that was there for me so much when I first started in WWE. He was like a real leader in our locker room, not just for the guys but for the girls too. It's not spoken about enough about how awesome Shelton Benjamin is."

Natalya added that Benjamin helped her when she first arrived on the main roster, and she has never forgotten the former United States Champion's kind gesture.

"When I first came up and debuted on the main roster, by the way in April it will be my 15th year on the main roster. Shelton was on my very first tour and we were in Australia. I was so scared to be on the main roster because I didn't know anyone and I didn't want to make a mistake. When you are new, there is a lot of anxiety and Shelton was so good to me. And he really welcomed me in such a special way that I never forgot. 15 years later I have never forgotten what he did for me and how much he has helped me."

Shawn Michaels says there is a spot for Shelton Benjamin in the WWE Hall of Fame

Shawn Michaels recently shared some kind words about Shelton Benjamin and claimed that the company is keeping a seat warm for him in the WWE Hall of Fame.

The Heartbreak Kid is a legend in the professional wrestling business and has had countless memorable moments. Shawn Michaels' Superkick on Benjamin during a 2005 edition of WWE RAW is still talked about to this day. HBK believes Benjamin will be joining him in the Hall of Fame once the 47-year-old hangs his boots up for good.

Bobby Lashley is set to battle Brock Lesnar this Saturday night at Elimination Chamber. Time will tell if Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, or MVP get involved in the match and finally reunite The Hurt Business.

