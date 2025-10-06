2-Time World Heavyweight Champion Reacts To Being Banished By WWE & How Fans Have Reacted

A 2-time World Heavyweight Champion has now opened up on how he was banished by WWE. The star spoke about the fan reaction after he was gone.

Ad

During an interviewn with Eduardo Bates, Alberto Del Rio spoke about how the fans have reacted after he was banished by WWE. He was asked in the interview how it had felt to be banished by the company and how he was taking the fan reaction with his names being chanted in shows. He spoke about how he had elevated the business as well.

However, while he had been the AAA Mega Champion, in the first show after WWE bought the company, he lost the title to El Hijo del Vikingo, and has not been seen since. Del Rio said that this was something that no one could control the fans on, and that they would continue to support him.

Ad

Trending

"Well, that’s something nobody can decide for the fans. The fans love or hate whoever they want. Social media, the internet, television, they just spread it. Some do it truthfully, others just want likes, views, or a bit of relevance for a week. We are the protagonists, the ones who step into the ring to give our all."

Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Del Rio added that he respected Vikingo, but he knew that the fans were the ones left feeling unhappy after WWE banished him.

"I have nothing but respect for El Hijo del Vikingo. He’s a great wrestler, a great prospect for our business, someone who will go far. But the fans were the ones who felt unsatisfied, who felt deceived or betrayed. I just go out and do my job. It’s like Maximus says in Gladiator, 'I have the fortune to look my enemy in the eye and decide my destiny.' The rest you the fans decide."

Ad

Ad

Alberto Del Rio's popularity saw Rey Mysterio forced to promise he would bring the former WWE star back

The star is clearly in demand even now, with his name being chanted regularly in AAA shows. This took place at such a level, that Rey Mysterio, who was out to address the fans, was drowned out by Del Rio chants, and he promised that he would bring the star back to the company.

That has not happened yet, and recent reports indicate that it does not seem likely at this point. Triple H himself is reportedly very against the possibility of the star returning at all.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More