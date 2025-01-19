2-time WWE champion will never return to in-ring competition again; he officially confirmed in a video five years ago

A two-time WWE champion will never don his wrestling boots ever again. He made up his mind five years ago. Diamond Dallas Page recently shared a never-seen-before clip before his last wrestling match.

DDP had a roller-coaster ride of a career, wrestling in six different decades. Despite his journey being marred by injuries and premature retirements, he managed to become a successful main eventer in WCW.

Though he couldn't replicate the same success in WWE, he racked up the European Championship and Tag Team Championship once, to an already Hall of Fame-worthy resume.

The 68-year-old legend officially brought the curtain down on his in-ring career in AEW. He last competed at the Bash at the Beach special episode on January 15, 2020, where he joined forces with Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall in a losing effort against MJF and The Butcher & The Blade.

A few days ago, DDP took to his Instagram handle to share throwback footage that he had recorded a day before his last hurrah. In a lengthy video, Diamond Dallas Page confirmed that this would be the last time he would ever step inside the squared circle.

The WWE Hall of Famer reflected on his career and talked about preparation for his last match. He also thanked Cody Rhodes for helping put the finish together and the other wrestlers with whom he shared the ring that night.

"Five years ago today I wrestled my last match. What a great time I had. @americannightmarecody was the one who put the finish together. Couldn’t think of a better way to have my last match. Thanks Champ! Special thanks to all the boys (@dustinrhodestx, @realqtmarshall, @the_mjf, @realwardlow, @andycomplains, @thebladeofbuffalo, and @alliewrestling) that made me look like I could still have it. DDP 💎 "

DDP heaps praise on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

In an interview with Sportskeeda's own Bill Apter, Diamond Dallas Page referenced the ongoing Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

DDP put Cody Rhodes over big time and said there couldn't be a better person than him to represent WWE today.

"We all know there's been a little adversity, a little dark cloud right now, and I don't know what happened there," DDP said. "I wasn't there, I don't know, but I'll tell you what I do know. When you have anything like that happen, who are you looking at now to represent the company? I don't think there's a better person that can represent the company [than Cody Rhodes]. Family values, work ethic is like insane. All of his belts say, 'Do the work.'"

The American Nightmare faces an uphill task at Royal Rumble when he puts his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Kevin Owens in a Ladder match.

