21-year-old WWE star shares emotional message after losing major championship match

Modified Sep 28, 2025 18:28 GMT
A still from latest edition of SmackDown (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

A young WWE Superstar shared a message on social media after losing a title match. He challenged for the United States Championship on SmackDown.

On the September 26 edition of the blue brand, NXT star Je'Von Evans answered Sami Zayn's open challenge. The 21-year-old put forth an impressive performance in what was also his main roster debut. Unfortunately, The Underdog from the Underground proved too much for the challenger to handle, and he ended the bout with a Helluva Kick followed by a Blue Thunder Bomb.

Earlier today, Je'Von Evans took to X/Twitter to share an emotional message reflecting on his main roster debut. The NXT star pointed out that he challenged for the United States Championship while still being on the Stamford-based promotion's developmental brand. Evans also noted that he did not disappoint with his performance on the night.

"'Just Wanna Let Ya’ll Know, I Wrestled On Smackdown, For The U.S. Championship, While Still Being On NXT…AND DIDN’T DISAPPOINT' -Je’Von Evans #TheYoungOG #NXTYoungBlood #WWENXT," he wrote.

You can check out Je’Von Evans' tweet below:

Veteran WWE commentator Michael Cole made a massive claim about Je'Von Evans on SmackDown. During the match, the 56-year-old opined that the NXT star was a future World Champion.

Je'Von Evans followed his WWE SmackDown loss with a massive win

After the United States Championship match, Je'Von Evans was attacked by fellow NXT star Josh Briggs. Although the blindsided assault took place after the cameras stopped rolling, the wrestling promotion posted the video of the attack on social media platforms.

After the blue brand, Je'Von Evans and Josh Briggs locked horns at NXT No Mercy. The two put forth an engaging back-and-forth contest that ended with Evans nailing his opponent with the OG Cutter to secure the win.

The previous contest between Evans and Briggs took place on the September 9 edition of NXT. The former NXT UK Tag Team Champion defeated The Young OG. The two stars are likely to go up against each other again.

Who do you think will win the bout if and when Je'Von Evans and Josh Briggs wrestle each other the next time? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

Ankit Verma is a writer from Shimla, India.

He joined Sportskeeda as a WWE news writer in 2023. He has 2,700+ articles published on the website, covering wrestling shows, interviews, breaking wrestling news, and more.

