It has been over a month since Mandy Rose was released from her WWE contract. However, the former NXT Women's Champion is still in close contact with several stars from the promotion.

Mandy's seven-year tenure with the Stamford-based promotion ended last month after she was released from the company, reportedly due to her Fantime content. She lost the NXT Women's Championship a day prior to her release and has stayed away from the squared circle ever since.

The former Toxic Attraction leader recently posted a picture on Instagram that caught Maxxine Dupri's attention. The 25-year-old was quick to comment on the picture, praising her former colleague for her stunning body.

Check out Maxxine's comment above

Mandy Rose has been doing well with her Fantime content and reportedly made close to a million dollars in a month following her release. The former NXT Champion recently spoke about her non-wrestling venture, stating that she's excited to continue with it.

"Yeah, it's been awesome. Like I said, an outpour from my fans and I'm excited to continue with it," Rose said.

Mandy Rose commented on her WWE release

Mandy Rose was abruptly released from WWE after over a year as the NXT Women's Champion. She dropped the title to Roxanne Perez a day prior to her release.

The 32-year-old recently reflected on her release on The Tamron Hall Show. Rose stated that she is grateful to the Stamford-based promotion for the opportunity:

"Honestly, everything happens for a reason, and I can't even say I was wronged because I am so forever grateful for everything that the WWE has presented me with, so I can't sit here and say that I was wronged or not (...)."

The former Toxic Attraction leader added that the release did hurt her as she has been at the top over the last year and a half:

I'm hurt, 100%. Yeah. I'm very hurt. No one wants to get that call that you're being fired from any job, right? So I was very hurt, very disappointed. I was disappointed so much more, because of everything I put into the business just the last year and a half."

Michael @HellcatPerez

• 413 days of dominance.

• Only woman in history to unify the NXT Women’s singles titles.



Remember to always put some respect on the name of • The greatest NXT Women’s Champion of all time.• 413 days of dominance.• Only woman in history to unify the NXT Women’s singles titles.Remember to always put some respect on the name of @mandysacs • The greatest NXT Women’s Champion of all time. • 413 days of dominance. • Only woman in history to unify the NXT Women’s singles titles. Remember to always put some respect on the name of @mandysacs. https://t.co/GAAgTf2Mqk

Mandy Rose has kept the door open for a return to WWE. However, it seems unlikely for now because of the company's policies on certain matters.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes