26-year-old former United States Champion will definitely become a top guy in WWE, believes ex-superstar

Former WWE Superstar Ken Anderson (Mr. Kennedy) believes Austin Theory has the potential to become a top guy in the Stamford-based company.

Theory was drafted to the main roster in 2021. The 26-year-old has since won the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2022. He has also held the United States Championship on two separate occasions. His second title reign ended nearly two months ago when he lost the championship to Rey Mysterio on the August 11 episode of SmackDown.

During an appearance on The Bolin Alley, Anderson discussed whether Theory could become the face of WWE. He disclosed that he believes the former United States Champion has the potential to become a top guy.

"I definitely see the potential there but... [To be the face of the company?] I don't know, to be the face of the company, maybe someday. [A part of the company, I'll give you that.] Yeah, definitely a top guy. I could see him being a top guy," he said. [2:42:23 - 2:42:40]

Ken Anderson is open to making a WWE return

Ken Anderson joined the Stamford-based company in 2005. He spent nearly four years there as an active competitor and held the United States Championship. However, he was released from his contract in May 2009.

The 47-year-old last competed in a WWE ring four days before his release when he teamed up with Batista, Jerry Lawler, John Cena and MVP to defeat Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Ted DiBiase Jr., The Big Show and The Miz in a 10-man tag team match.

Speaking to The A2theK Wrestling Show, Anderson disclosed that he would be open to returning to participate in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match.

"[If the call came in 2024, would it be something you'd be interested in?] Yeah, it's definitely something that I'd think about it for sure. Yeah, never say never," he said.

