26-year-old WWE Superstar calls out Authors of Pain for potential return match

According to fans, Seth "Freakin" Rollins had a brief run on WWE TV during the pandemic that was a mixed bag. The current World Heavyweight Champion led a group of "disciples" unofficially dubbed "The Messiah Faction."

This stable featured the tag team of Akam and Rezar, popularly known together as the Authors of Pain. It was their most notable run while associated with the Stamford-based promotion. They were unexpectedly released, potentially owing to the budget cuts due to COVID-19 in September 2020.

It seems the Authors of Pain is reportedly signed with WWE, but the creative team currently does not have a plan for them. However, NXT's bright young star Channing "STACKS" Lorenzo recently dissed them on Twitter/X, which may be a precursor to a reintroduction for the tag team on WWE television:

"Don’t know the deal with these guys. Don’t get the hype either. But, we’re open for business if they want some action," STACKS wrote.

The Messia Faction was disbanded soon after The Visionary's feud with Rey Mysterio culminated, which in and of itself was a rivalry that evoked a mixed reaction from fans. However, several viewers were disappointed that the company "dropped the ball so hard" on the promising stable. Read more here.

Seth Rollins reflects on his run as The Monday Night Messiah and his "family" on WWE TV

While speaking to the Daily Mail, Seth Rollins recalled that much more could have been done with his faction. However, the creative team took it to a dead end with the storyline involving The Mysterio Family.

"Oh yeah. The character of the Monday Night Messiah was very much a cult leader, very much a spiritual guide and a mentor – all those things. You look at the talent I was able to bring in under that tree, but everything just kept going sideways," Rollins recalled. [H/T: Daily Mail]

The Authors of Pain held the RAW Tag Team Championship before joining Seth Rollins. Ironically, by defeating their future leader himself in a handicap match in 2018. During their first run with the Stamford-based promotion, they held those titles and the NXT Tag Team Championship once.

