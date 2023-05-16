"They dropped the ball so hard on that one" - WWE Universe reacts to controversial storyline involving Seth Rollins and 25-year-old star

Despite having a very successful WWE character from the get-go as the Architect of The Shield, Seth "Freakin" Rollins had to adapt and transition into several roles in order to stay relevant over the years.

At one point in time, he formed a faction, acting as the "Messiah" of Monday nights. Among the four names he recruited during this time was current United States Champion Austin Theory.

The stable was infamous for its outlandish storylines, as Rollins donned the role of a "savior" who healed his disciples. Perhaps their most controversial angle was with Rey Mysterio – a feud that included an "Eye for an Eye" match at the Extreme Rules event in 2020.

When a post surfaced on Twitter about the "weird experiment" phase of Theory during the pandemic, fans couldn't keep themselves from commenting on the current champion's involvement in three factions at the time.

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 Austin theory during the lockdown era 2020 was such a weird experiment.



April - joins ups with Andrade, Garza, zelina



May - gets kicked out and becomes one of rollins’ disciples



December - forms the Way with Gargano, lerae & indi. Austin theory during the lockdown era 2020 was such a weird experiment. April - joins ups with Andrade, Garza, zelina May - gets kicked out and becomes one of rollins’ disciples December - forms the Way with Gargano, lerae & indi. https://t.co/yXZELAx8G3

Especially with regard to The Messiah Faction, fans shared a common sentiment, stating how irresponsibly WWE handled Seth Rollins and his clan. Many believe that they had ample potential. However, after a high-profile storyline with Rey Mysterio, the stable fizzled out, and Rollins was once again back on his own.

🪄Carni @Carnivillain @AdamGoldberg28 The disciples and the messiah had so much potential idk why they dropped the ball so hard on that one @AdamGoldberg28 The disciples and the messiah had so much potential idk why they dropped the ball so hard on that one

YM Milli @Carticort @Carnivillain @AdamGoldberg28 Exactly. That’s like my favorite Seth Rollins gimmick but I’m afraid to say coz of how many people trash it @Carnivillain @AdamGoldberg28 Exactly. That’s like my favorite Seth Rollins gimmick but I’m afraid to say coz of how many people trash it

Kyle🥳 @kylemcfc2003 @AdamGoldberg28 I COMPLETELY FORGOT HE WAS A ROLLINS DISCIPLE HAHAHAHA @AdamGoldberg28 I COMPLETELY FORGOT HE WAS A ROLLINS DISCIPLE HAHAHAHA

OmgVicky @_OMGVickyy @AdamGoldberg28 I completely forgot Austin was with Andrade, Zelina & Angel omg @AdamGoldberg28 I completely forgot Austin was with Andrade, Zelina & Angel omg

The Way reunited on WWE RAW last week, with the exception of Austin Theory. It will be interesting to see how the company makes use of the talented foursome on the main roster.

Austin Theory on working with 16-time WWE World Champion at WrestleMania

John Cena returned to the squared circle to wrestle Austin Theory for the latter's United States Championship in the opening contest of WrestleMania 39 weekend.

Whilst Cena may have lost the first-ever showdown, he did destroy the 25-year-old star in their sole promo segment on WWE RAW ahead of the event.

Theory revealed on a recent edition of Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast that Cena's former WWE rivals Baron Corbin and The Miz warned him about what The Franchise Player might say to him in the ring:

"Yeah, you know, Miz, Baron Corbin, sounds like all the bad guys (are who told me to be ready for my in-ring segment with John Cena). They’re just like, ‘Man, just be ready. You’re gonna get thrown out there in some deep water. Just be prepared’ but, you know, I had my cool sneakers on and my shades that he talked trash about and I was feeling good. I was like, I came out here with one thing in mind and I got it. So, you know, telling me people don’t believe in me, alright John. I’m gonna make you believe. I’m gonna make them all stop believing in you."

. @Bub3m16



- John Cena

- Seth Rollins

- Bobby Lashley

- Edge

- Damian Priest

- Johnny Gargano

- Montez Ford

- Bronson Reed

- Mustafa Ali



Slowly building an all-time run List of names Austin Theory has defeated during this US title reign:- John Cena- Seth Rollins- Bobby Lashley- Edge- Damian Priest- Johnny Gargano- Montez Ford- Bronson Reed- Mustafa AliSlowly building an all-time run List of names Austin Theory has defeated during this US title reign: - John Cena- Seth Rollins- Bobby Lashley- Edge- Damian Priest- Johnny Gargano- Montez Ford- Bronson Reed- Mustafa AliSlowly building an all-time run 🔥 https://t.co/sWTS3cBu0X

Austin Theory has remained champion ever since winning the belt from Seth "Freakin" Rollins at Survivor Series last year in a triple threat match, also involving Bobby Lashley.

Which is your favorite Theory match from his US title reign? Let us know in the comments section below.

