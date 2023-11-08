28-year-old former star teases return to the ring following WWE release

A former WWE Superstar has teased a return to the ring after they departed from the company.

WWE and UFC's parent company, Endeavor, officially merged on September 12 to form a new entertainment promotion called TKO Group Holdings. The merger represents an exciting new era for the product but also brought about some changes.

The company let go of many workers behind the scenes, as well as a bunch of talent from NXT and the main roster. Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, Elias, Emma, and Mustafa Ali were among some of the bigger names that were recently let go by the promotion.

Aliyah announced that she was no longer with WWE as the company was letting talent go in September. Her last match with the promotion took place on the September 12, 2022 edition of RAW. She and Raquel Rodriguez dropped the Women's Tag Team Championship to Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in the bout.

The 28-year-old took to her Instagram story to hint that she could return to the ring. She shared an outfit worn by Megam Thee Stallion and noted that it is the inspiration for her new ring attire.

"New gear inspo," she wrote.

Aliyah holds the record for the fastest win in WWE

While Aliyah didn't have many highlights during her short tenure on the main roster, she did break a record in the company.

On the January 14, 2022, episode of SmackDown, Aliyah squared off against Natalya in a singles match. She quickly pinned the veteran after the bell rang and won the bout in 3.17 seconds, which is the quickest singles match victory in WWE history.

The record was previously held by The Rock, who defeated Big Boss Man in four seconds at Survivor Series 1998.

The Canadian star spent a couple of years on the independent scene before signing with the company in 2015. She spent eight years with the promotion and won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Raquel Rodriguez on the main roster.

However, Aliyah got injured last year, and the company stopped using her on television despite rumors of her being clear to compete. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former superstar in the world of professional wrestling.

Do you think Aliyah was under-utilized in the promotion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

