3-time WWE Champion officially confirms he can't wrestle anymore due to health issues

WWE will make history in 2027 when WrestleMania comes to Saudi Arabia, marking the first time The Show of Shows will be held outside of North America in its 41-year history.

In the wake of the bombshell announcement, Dave Meltzer reported that Saudi Arabia wants multiple WWE icons to come out of retirement. Chief among them is a 3-time WWE Champion and the head of NXT, Shawn Michaels.

The Heartbreak Kid retired from in-ring competition after losing to The Undertaker in a Career vs. Streak Match at WrestleMania 26 in 2010. However, he infamously stepped out of retirement at Crown Jewel in 2018, where he joined forces with Triple H to beat Kane and The Undertaker in a Tag Team Match.

Speaking to Shannon Sharpe & Chad Ochocino on Nightcap, Shawn Michaels was asked if an in-ring return is on the cards now that he's getting double knee replacement surgery.

The 60-year-old icon set the record straight on his wrestling future, saying he is not going to get back in the ring anytime soon.

"Not a chance. Not a chance. And even—hey, look, even if they weren’t, I’m so blessed and so fortunate to have done what I’ve done."

The HBK said he wants to help the new generation take the center stage.

"I am so overjoyed to be doing what I do now, and helping, you know, the future of the WWE and to be a part of that. NXT is just, you know, thriving on Tuesday nights on CW Network. And to help these young men and women, you know, again to achieve their passions and their dreams is something that I had no idea I had enjoyed this much, but it is so great because I think the business is in tremendous hands for the future."

You can check out his full interview below:

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels on when he decided to call it a career

During the conversation, Shawn Michaels revealed that his WrestleMania 25 match with The Undertaker gave him closure on his wrestling career.

"So, my body still felt great. I still had plenty of left in the tank, but I had a match, again, it was the one with The Undertaker [at] WrestleMania 25 in Houston that made me feel so peaceful in a way that I had never felt after a match in my entire life. I can remember driving home because that's when we still lived in Texas, and we were driving home from Houston, and I looked at my wife and I said, 'Honey, that might be the one I ended on.'"

Of course, the two men wrestled a year later at The Showcase of the Immortals. The Heartbreak Kid has since laced up his boots on only one occasion. Will he change his mind when WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia comes around? Only time will tell.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the Nightcap podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

