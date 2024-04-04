304-pound WWE Superstar teases potential new target on RAW

A meaty WWE Superstar is already eyeing a 'new' target ahead of next week's post-WrestleMania 40 episode of RAW.

Ivar, of The Viking Raiders, has been wreaking havoc on the red brand ever since he became a singles wrestler while his tag team partner Erik recovers from a neck injury. He was supposed to face Andrade in a match on the March 25 episode of WWE RAW.

However, Ivar was not medically cleared to compete so Andrade had to battle Imperium's Giovanni Vinci instead. El Idolo came out victorious, but it seems like the 304-pounder Ivar has set his sights on him now that he's medically cleared.

Ivar commented on WWE's official Instagram post showing Andrade's win over Vinci.

Ivar made his return from an unknown injury on last Monday's episode of the red brand. He faced off against Ricochet in a hard-hitting and high-flying matchup. He tried everything to put down The Highlight of the Night, but it was not enough. Ricochet pinned Ivar after hitting a 630° Senton.

Meanwhile, Andrade seems intent on joining The Judgment Day. He vowed to help Dominik Mysterio take care of the Ricochet problem. The only problem is Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are not too happy with "Dirty" Dom's recent decisions.

Andrade and Ivar to cross paths on WWE SmackDown

WWE will hold the annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal this Friday on WWE SmackDown. Andrade and Ivar are likely to cross paths during the match since they are among two of the 20 participants announced.

Ivar is one of the favorites to win the match given his super heavyweight status, making it difficult to throw him over the top rope. The same can be said for other "meaty" superstars such as Bronson Reed, Otis and Omos.

Bobby Lashley was last year's winner, joining a long list of superstars who have lifted the prestigious trophy. Other past winners include Cesaro, Big Show, Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Matt Hardy, Braun Strowman, Jey Uso and Madcap Moss.

This year's edition will not be held at WrestleMania for the third year in a row. The last Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal that happened on the main show was back in 2021.

