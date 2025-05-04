33-year-old star sends a message to Charlotte Flair a day after leaving WWE 

The latest batch of WWE departures has sent shockwaves across the wrestling universe as many fan favorites have been shown the door from the promotion. One such beloved name is Shotzi. She has now reacted to an emotional goodbye message Charlotte Flair sent out after the news of her departure was confirmed.

A few hours back, Shotzi was quietly moved to the alumni section on WWE's website, giving way to rumors about her firing. However, reports soon clarified that it was a case of the global juggernaut choosing not to renew her contract. The 33-year-old star soon confirmed the rumors about her time with the company ending.

This prompted several reactions pouring in in her support, with Charlotte Flair, too, sending a heartfelt message for her on her X account. Shotizi took note of the tweet and issued an emotional response of her own for The Queen.

Check it out below:

"To many more long talks and lots of hugs! @MsCharlotteWWE 💕💚," Shotzi tweeted.

Shotzi and Charlotte had a short-lived but memorable alliance in late 2023 in the build-up to that year's Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series.

Dutch Mantell feels Charlotte Flair is no longer a draw for WWE

In a recent episode of his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran didn't mince any words before saying that The Queen wasn't drawing any money. Mantell added that Charlotte Flair's feud with Tiffany Stratton as part of WrestleMania 41 made it clear that fans had little interest in her anymore.

"I think she relied too much on the Flair name," Mantell said. "I think she patterns her work after Ric a little bit. It doesn't fit. I don't think it's ever fit with her. But her interviews with little Tiffany, I think it was perceived as bullying. They disliked her so much they didn't even boo her. I don't think there's any money with Charlotte unless they just totally overhaul her."

The Queen failed to capture the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41 and has since then been away from the limelight.

