33-year-old WWE Superstar mocks Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins' newly-formed alliance 

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins seem to have found a common enemy in The Bloodline. The two have been on the same page since the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference. Now, Grayson Waller took to X to mock their alliance.

The American Nightmare is on his Road to WrestleMania to finally finish his story by beating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. At the press conference in Las Vegas, The Rock slapped Rhodes, irking him and Seth Rollins.

On WWE RAW earlier this week, Rollins pledged his allegiance to Cody Rhodes, stating he would be his Shield in his battle against Roman Reigns. Grayson Waller took to X to seemingly mock the two WWE RAW Superstars.

The Aussie Icon posted a picture of Seth Rollins trying to do more damage to Cody Rhodes' already pectoral torn muscle during their Hell in a Cell match in 2022. Waller quoted Rollins' lines from this week's promo:

"Be Your Shield [laughing emoji]."

What will Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins be doing at Elimination Chamber?

The World Heavyweight Championship will not be on the line at Elimination Chamber next week, but the fans in Australia will see Seth Rollins live. The Visionary and the 2024 Royal Rumble winner will be a part of the Grayson Waller Effect at the premium live event. The night will also see Rollins' next challenger step up to him after he wins the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

The Grayson Waller Effect is a talk show hosted by Grayson Waller. The show usually sees Waller causing controversies and asking some hard-hitting questions. The last time Rhodes was on the show, he brought back Jey Uso to WWE RAW.

On WWE SmackDown this week, Paul Heyman was seen speaking with Waller backstage. Fans may speculate that the Wiseman may have ulterior motives that benefit his Tribal Chief. Only time will tell how things roll out at the premium live event, but the segment will be one that you wouldn't want to miss.

