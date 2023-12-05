36-year-old former WWE star returning to join forces with CM Punk against Seth Rollins and ex-champion should happen, suggests legend

Wrestling legend Madusa (Alundra Blayze) recently suggested that AJ Lee return to WWE to team up with CM Punk against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Punk was initially released by the Stamford-based company in 2014. About a year later, his wife, AJ Lee, left the promotion and retired from in-ring competition. However, The Best in the World recently returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. His comeback was met by an angry reaction from Rollins, who had previously dubbed Punk a "cancer" and urged him not to return.

On her Paving The Way podcast, Madusa claimed AJ Lee should come out of retirement to team up with her husband against Rollins and his wife, Becky Lynch.

"I think now there could be a shift, and I would definitely love to see AJ come back, and that would be a huge pop. And I don't think maybe, I think everyone is probably thinking that too, but here's my thought on that. So, I would love to see her come back in some form, but she's really busy. She's really an advocate for mental health. She's doing very well there. Speaker in her book. I think she does comic books for Marvel or some Disney, [but] I'm not sure. But the kid is talented, she's beautiful, and she's very pleasant." [20:48 - 21:23]

The Hall of Famer added:

"I would love to see her come back in some form. If she can't come back in a full-time position, whatever, maybe it's a one-off, and it's a short run, right? And maybe she comes in and does something. And maybe she does a tag later on with her and Punk against Seth and Becky." [22:00 - 22:18]

CM Punk name-dropped AJ Lee on WWE RAW

After returning at Survivor Series: WarGames, CM Punk appeared on Monday Night RAW. In his promo, The Best in the World name-dropped his wife, AJ Lee. The 45-year-old said she was well and sending her regards to the WWE Universe.

Since then, many fans have expressed their desire to see the former Divas Champion return to the Stamford-based company for the first time in eight years. Former Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree even predicted on his Cafe de Rene podcast that the 36-year-old will follow in her husband's footsteps and make her comeback.

"It's just a matter of [time]. Two things are gonna happen. Beth Phoenix is gonna debut in AEW, and AJ Lee is gonna debut in WWE again."

