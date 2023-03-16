36-year-old WWE star should main event WrestleMania 39 Night 1 instead of Sami Zayn, according to Ric Flair 

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair believes Sami Zayn should not main-event the first night of WrestleMania 39.

Over the past few weeks, Sami Zayn has been feuding with The Bloodline. Reports recently suggested that the former Honorary Uce could team up with Kevin Owens to face The Usos in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 1. Meanwhile, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair believes her match against Rhea Ripley should be the main event.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair disclosed that he believes Zayn and Owens' potential match against The Usos should not be the main event of the first night of WrestleMania. Instead, his daughter's bout should.

"Oh, I would put it on right before Rhea and Charlotte. There's no way you put up, as entertaining as it might be, in my estimation, there's no way you put a tag match on ahead of a championship. That someone won the Royal Rumble too. I mean like, I don't know, I've seen things like that happen before. [...] The fact that Rhea had to win the Royal Rumble which is their huge event and it's the caveat to getting to pick the champion you wanna wrestle from SmackDown or RAW and Rhea picked that I would have to think, I would have to think that would be the main event," he said. [From 18:53 to 19:47]

Sami Zayn faced Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber

Last January, Sami Zayn turned on the Bloodline, attacking Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. He later challenged The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Elimination Chamber in his hometown of Montreal, Canada.

Despite Zayn's incredible performance, the former Honorary Uce failed to defeat Reigns after interference from The Bloodline. He has since urged Kevin Owens to join forces with him to take on the group.

