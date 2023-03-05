When multi-time WWE World Champion confessed to having real-life heat with Sami Zayn

After wrestling for several years on the independent circuit, Sami Zayn signed with WWE in 2013. He spent nearly two years in developmental before making his main roster debut in 2015. He is currently one of the most popular superstars on the roster.

Despite his current status in the company, the former Honorary Uce rubbed some people the wrong way backstage earlier in his career.

Speaking on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast in February 2022, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair revealed that he had real-life heat with Zayn. The Nature Boy claimed that actor Johnny Knoxville was the only person the former member of The Bloodline could defeat.

"That's [Knoxville] the only guy on the roster that Zayn could probably beat. If he [Zayn] gets heat with me, he's got to get heat with the marks," he said.

The 16-time world champion also pointed out that it was hard for him to communicate with Zayn backstage compared to his real-life best friend, Kevin Owens.

"For me, personally, when I got to make small talk to get along with Sami Zayn... that's all I've got to say. When I got to walk through to make small talk... with Kevin Owens — who is 10 times the performer and a great guy - who understands and respects who I am; and Sami Zayn kind of easing around in the hallway and I got to make small talk to connect with him, he's done in my book," Flair added.

WWE Hall of Famer JBL also quit his job as an agent because of Sami Zayn because the latter questioned every decision he made. However, the two men do not have any animosity toward each other.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has changed his opinion of Sami Zayn

Although Ric Flair was initially not a fan of Sami Zayn, the WWE legend has seemingly changed his opinion of the Canadian superstar after his performance in The Bloodline storyline.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast last January, The Nature Boy praised the former Honorary Uce.

"Of course the guy who I've hated, Sami Zayn, stole the show. [...] How could I have not appreciated you from the start? Because he used to say you got heat with me. Boy, you really have heat with the marks," he said.

Zayn is currently involved in an angle with The Bloodline. On the latest episode of SmackDown, he took on Solo Sikoa in a high-octane encounter. Despite Zayn's best efforts, Sikoa emerged victorious, thanks to interference from Jimmy Uso.

