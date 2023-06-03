37-year-old injured WWE Superstar responds to being mentioned by Seth Rollins

An injured WWE star has responded to recently being mentioned by World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

AJ Styles and Seth Rollins battled in the finals of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament at Night of Champions last weekend. It was the first bout of the night and Seth emerged victorious. Triple H presented Rollins with the title after the match and Seth has vowed to be a fighting champion on RAW moving forward.

Earlier today, Rollins asked fans when the last time the championship was defended on RAW. He learned that Big E last defended the title on the red brand in November 2021. Seth tagged Big E while announcing an Open Challenge for the title on this week's RAW.

"My man @WWEBigE was the last defender of the crown…..in November 2021?!?? Let’s change that. Open Challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship is officially LIVE for THIS Monday night in Hartford! Line ‘em up! #RAW @WWE @USANetwork," tweeted Rollins.

Former WWE Champion Big E responded to Seth's mention of him with the GIF below. The Power of Positivity has been out of action since suffering a broken neck last March.

Seth Rollins wants to elevate the World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is on a mission on RAW. The 37-year-old is determined to be a fighting champion and recently suggested that he'd accept a challenge from anyone.

During his appearance on WWE's The Bump earlier this week, The Visionary claimed that he'd defend the title against any superstar from any brand in the company. He added that he wants to elevate the title along with his standing.

"I said it in the beginning. I want the competition. I want anybody from any brand. I don’t care if it’s SmackDown, RAW, NXT, I don’t care if it’s from anywhere across the globe. I want people to come through that curtain, I want them to challenge me, whether it’s a shot at the title, whether it’s the title itself, whether it’s a tag match, six-man, cage match, doesn’t matter to me. I want the fight. I want the excitement. I want to elevate myself and this title along with me," he said. [H/T: EWrestlingNews]

Seth Rollins' former stablemate in The Shield, Roman Reigns, will be celebrating 1,000 days as Universal Champion tonight on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see how long Seth can hold onto the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW.

Which RAW stars would you like to see challenge Seth Rollins for the title during his reign? Sound off in the comments section below.

