37-year-old WWE star seemingly pledges his loyalty to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline ahead of Elimination Chamber

Despite some cracks recently appearing in The Bloodline, it seems as though Roman Reigns once again has the full support of his right-hand man, Jey Uso.

The Tribal Chief has not shared the ring with his cousin since the Royal Rumble last month. Jey walked out on his family after choosing not to assault the former Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn.

Despite cementing his friendship with Zayn last week on SmackDown, it seems as though the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion is still very much part of The Bloodline as he recently posted an image on his Instagram story, of him, Roman, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa as a united front.

Jey Uso posted an edit of an iconic 90s rap magazine cover, depicting him and the rest of The Bloodline.

Jey Uso made his in-ring return last week as he and his brother Jimmy defeated Braun Strowman and Ricochet to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Roman Reigns may shockingly lose his titles at Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns has held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for more than 900 days now. The Head of The Table's run with the world title is something that not many wrestling fans have witnessed in their lifetime.

However, according to a recent report from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Roman's challenger this weekend Sami Zayn may win the titles due to the immense popularity he currently has with the WWE fanbase.

''The key is that Zayn has become a major TV ratings mover." Meltzer said, adding: ''But the difference between this and Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston, who both came out of Mania as champions but the plan was to take it from them at SummerSlam and put them back in the position 'they should' be in, is that Zayn is an actual numbers mover." H/T (Sportskeeda)

The Tribal Chief and Sami Zayn will collide this Saturday at Elimination Chamber for the Undisputed WWE Universal title, in what is one of the biggest matches in recent WWE history.

Will Sami Zayn shock the world? Or will Roman Reigns continue his era of dominance? Give us your thoughts on the hotly anticipated match in the comments section below.

