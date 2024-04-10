38-year-old breaks silence ahead of WWE title match

A WWE Superstar has broken their silence ahead of a massive title match set for next week on the red brand. Last night's edition of RAW aired live from Philadelphia and was the first show following WrestleMania XL.

Sami Zayn pulled off an incredible upset during Night One of WrestleMania when he ended Gunther's 666-day reign as Intercontinental Champion. The Ring General won the title by defeating Ricochet on June 10, 2022. Last night Zayn teamed up with Chad Gable to defeat the Imperium. Following the victory the former Bloodline member told Gable backstage that he would defend his title against him next week on RAW.

Ahead of the title match, Gable took to his Instagram story to send a message. The veteran noted he was getting ready for a workout and there will be no time to rest ahead of his shot at the Intercontinental Championship next week.

"Post-Mania SHAKK Session. No rest when a title fight is looming," he said.

Gable sends message ahead of the title match.

Zayn won a Gauntlet match last month to earn the title shot at The Show of Shows and Chad Cable served as his coach ahead of the match. The Alpha Academy member lost to The Ring General on the September 4, 2023 edition of WWE RAW and his daughter broke down in tears in the front row.

Sami Zayn reacts to defeating Gunther at WWE WrestleMania

Sami Zayn has shared his thoughts about his monumental victory at WWE WrestleMania XL.

In a backstage interview following his victory with his family by his side, the Intercontinental Champion praised Gunther as a performer. He complimented the Imperium leader's historic title reign and added that it was the most physical match he had ever been in.

"To end this historic Intercontinental Title reign, look, hats off to Gunther. Probably the most physical match I have ever been in. I tapped into something that I didn't even know I had in me," said Sami Zayn. [From 01:48 - 02:02]

You can check out the video below:

Gunther's title reign was one for the ages and he added so much prestige to the Intercontinental Championship. It will be fascinating to see what is next for the 36-year-old on WWE RAW.

