38-year-old superstar "acknowledges" the dominance of The Bloodline on WWE RAW

SmackDown star Sami Zayn appeared on WWE RAW to heap high praise for Roman Reigns' family after becoming a full-blown member of The Bloodline faction.

The latest edition of the red brand was advertised as "WWE RAW: The Absolute Best of 2022," looking back at the top moments of the year.

During the early stages of the segment, Sami Zayn was humiliated as the company shared his worst moment when he collided with Hollywood celebrity Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38.

However, later in the segment, Honorary Uce took a trip down memory lane, recollecting his time by aligning with the dominant faction. At Survivor Series WarGames, The Tribal Chief and The Usos welcomed Zayn with open arms as he gained their trust to be a complete Uso.

Zayn initially claimed that this year has been marvelous since he joined WWE, praising the fact that he was honored to be a part of The Bloodline.

"The year 2022 has been probably the most remarkable year, certainly of my life, but also in WWE history. Why? Because of the single most dominant faction of all time, The Bloodline. A faction of which, of course, I am a proud member. The Bloodline has dominated the WWE in a way we have never seen before," Zayn said.

He added that if we mention supremacy, let's remember the Head of the Table. The former Intercontinental Champion appreciated and asserted that it's time for everyone to "acknowledge" Roman Reigns.

"And, of course, you can't really talk about dominance without immediately thinking of our Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. So, if you haven't done it already, ladies and gentlemen, it is time to acknowledge him!"

Sami Zayn puts The Usos and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline over

During the same special edition of Monday Night RAW, the 38-year-old star also spoke about Reigns' cousins, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy, and Jey Uso.

Honorary Uce specifically noted the debut of Sikoa at the 2022 Clash of the Castle to assist The Tribal Chief in retaining his title against Drew McIntyre.

"You must stop and take a moment to remember the incredible debut of The Enforcer of the Bloodline, Solo Sikoa. We talk about dominance; we have to talk about The Usos and their remarkable journey to become the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions of all time," he added.

After beating New Day on SmackDown, The Usos surpassed their record of 483 days to become the longest-reigning tag team champions. Sami Zayn couldn't stop singing the praises of the twin brothers as it took tears and sweat to convince Jey Uso of his loyalty towards the faction.

It seems that Zayn is having the ball of his life by being a part of The Bloodline stable. On the final SmackDown episode of the year, Zayn sides with The Tribal Chief to take on John Cena and The Prizefighter.

Do you think Honorary Uce will betray Reigns' family to make peace with his former best friend, Kevin Owens? Sound off in the comments section below.

