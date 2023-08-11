39-year-old ex-WWE star willing to return 6 years after release to have one last feud with Natalya

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae wants to have an on-screen feud with Natalya.

Summer spent about six years as an active performer in the Stamford-based company. The 39-year-old starred on Total Divas and had a heated rivalry with Natalya during her WWE stint, which ended in 2017. Fans even believed the two ladies had real-life heat. Last year, Summer made a one-off return to the company to compete in the Women's Royal Rumble match. As she reignited her rivalry with Natalya, the latter eliminated her from the bout.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Summer Rae disclosed that she and Natalya were friends in real life, unlike many believe. She even trained at the Canadian star's school. Summer also revealed that she wants to return for one last on-screen feud with Natalya before The Queen of Harts retires:

"I, before Nattie leaves wrestling we have to have our feud. Like she absolutely crushed her double seg match with Rhea and it was so good. Nattie is such a good trainer and I think that's the one thing that people don't know about her is she's so patient. And when you've wrestled decades and it's just in your blood, how can you not," she said. [22:00 - 22:25]

Natalya wanted WWE fans to believe she had legit heat with Summer Rae

Since Summer Rae slapped Natalya on Total Divas in 2014, many WWE fans believed they had real-life heat. The two continuously tried to keep that thought going.

During her interview with Chris Van Vliet, Summer revealed that Natalya refused to post pictures of them training together at her school to maintain the belief that they were enemies:

"[You know people think that you legitimately do not like Nattie and she hates you?] I know. And I was even thinking before this that I was like, 'Do I like face him the whole interview and like keep the Nattie thing?' Because even when I'm down training [at Natalya and TJ Wilson's school] Nattie won't post me on their Instagram because she's like, 'we gotta keep it up.' And I'm like, 'yeah,'" she said.

