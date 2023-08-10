9-year-old "real-life rivalry" involving top WWE RAW star was nothing but a work, confesses Summer Rae

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae recently addressed her relationship with Natalya.

Summer joined the Stamford-based company in 2011. She spent about six years there, during which she starred on the reality TV show, Total Divas. In 2014, the 39-year-old started a seemingly real-life feud with Natalya on the show. She even slapped the former SmackDown Women's Champion on an episode of Total Divas and allegedly broke her nose.

While many fans believed the two had real-life heat, Natalya and Summer reignited their feud last year ahead of the Women's Royal Rumble match. The Queen of Harts later eliminated the former WWE star from the bout.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Summer Rae recently opened up about her relationship with Natalya. She disclosed that the two are not enemies. Instead, they are friends.

"[You know people think that you legitimately do not like Nattie and she hates you?] I know. And I was even thinking before this that I was like, 'Do I like face him the whole interview and like keep the Nattie thing?' Because even when I'm down training [at Natalya and TJ Wilson's school] Nattie won't post me on their Instagram because she's like, 'we gotta keep it up.' And I'm like, 'yeah,'" she said. [21:40 - 21:59]

The former WWE star then addressed slapping Natalya. She revealed that the latter did not know it was going to happen.

"[That was a legit slap] Yeah. She didn't know it was gonna happen. Yeah, that was a shoot. Well, I didn't mean it. So, what had happened, Nattie said people talk to her about the slap more than they ask her about Bret Hart at signings and she's like, 'that slap will always be with me.' That was my first day filming Total Divas. So, touche to the producers because they really got me and they were like, and I will say, they were like, 'if you're gonna do anything like this to anyone in the cast, Nattie is the one.' Because Nattie's life is a work since she was 12 years old. So, she gets it. And we showed up and they were like, 'we really want this moment for you to slap her.'" [23:11 - 23:55]

The ex-WWE star recalled Natalya's reaction to the slap

Summer Rae revealed that they did two takes of the scene. The 39-year-old recalled Natalya being extremely shocked and acting awkwardly after the slap. After the cameras were turned off, the former superstar rushed to Natalya to apologize.

During her interview with Chris Van Vliet, Rae detailed what happened while filming the scene. She stated that she was ready to get hit by Natalya after slapping her. However, the latter surprisingly froze.

"Like it was so weird, I couldn't believe it. Nattie Neidhart from The Dungeon shocked, stuffed. And she goes, 'get off my property.' And she kinda like half pushes me like so weak. Like, it was the weirdest half-push. And I kinda trip and I'm like, 'get serious' and I like walk to my car. And I pull off, they hit cut and then I back up and Russel comes out of the bushes. Everyone comes out of the bushes and I'm like, 'he told me to. Oh my God! He told me to. He told me to.' And she was like, 'No, it's ok.' And I'm like, 'I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry.'" [25:12 - 25:46]

