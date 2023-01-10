4 returns, 4 betrayals, 7 title changes – Most shocking moment from every WWE RAW year revealed

WWE RAW has been full of major moments ever since its first episode aired on January 11, 1993. To celebrate the show's 30-year anniversary, WWE's YouTube channel has listed the most shocking moment from every RAW year so far.

The countdown features the returns of Shawn Michaels (2006), The Rock (2011), Brock Lesnar (2012), and Braun Strowman (2022). It also highlights seven major title changes, including Roman Reigns' WWE Championship victory in 2015.

The Miz (2010), Dolph Ziggler (2013), and Big E (2021) all make the list thanks to their successful Money in the Bank cash-ins.

The full list can be found below:

1993: 1-2-3 Kid upsets Razor Ramon

1994: Bob Backlund attacks a WWE Magazine employee

1995: British Bulldog betrays Diesel

1996: Mankind attacks The Undertaker

1997: Stone Cold stuns Mr. McMahon for the first time

1998: Stone Cold meets Mike Tyson

1999: Mick Foley wins the WWE Championship

2000: Rikishi reveals he ran over Stone Cold

2001: Shane McMahon reveals he bought WCW

2002: Brock Lesnar debuts

2003: Kane unmasks

2004: Evolution kicks out Randy Orton

2005: John Cena is drafted

2006: D-Generation X reunites

2007: Santino Marella upsets Umaga

2008: Big Show challenges Floyd Mayweather

2009: Triple H invades Randy Orton's home

2010: The Miz cashes in Money in the Bank

2011: The Rock returns to WWE

2012: Brock Lesnar returns to WWE

2013: Dolph Ziggler cashes in Money in the Bank

2014: Seth Rollins destroys The Shield

2015: Roman Reigns wins the WWE Championship

2016: Triple H helps Kevin Owens win the Universal Championship

2017: Braun Strowman and Big Show collapse the ring

2018: The SmackDown women's locker room invades RAW

2019: Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey get arrested

2020: Randy Orton attacks Beth Phoenix

2021: Big E cashes in Money in the Bank

2022: Braun Strowman returns

The latest WWE RAW episode did not include any "Shocking Moment of the Year" contenders, but it did feature a tag team turmoil match. You can read the results from the show here.

Returning legends confirmed for WWE RAW anniversary episode

On January 23, the 30th-anniversary episode of WWE RAW will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins are among the high-profile current stars being advertised for the show.

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will also appear at the event. The Nature Boy recently reconciled with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H after they briefly fell out.

Tatanka, a prominent WWE star in the early days of RAW, has also confirmed that he will be in attendance for the milestone episode.

What do you think is the most shocking moment in WWE RAW history? Let us know in the comments section below.

