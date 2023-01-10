4 returns, 4 betrayals, 7 title changes – Most shocking moment from every WWE RAW year revealed

WWE RAW has been full of major moments ever since its first episode aired on January 11, 1993. To celebrate the show's 30-year anniversary, WWE's YouTube channel has listed the most shocking moment from every RAW year so far.
The countdown features the returns of Shawn Michaels (2006), The Rock (2011), Brock Lesnar (2012), and Braun Strowman (2022). It also highlights seven major title changes, including Roman Reigns' WWE Championship victory in 2015.
The Miz (2010), Dolph Ziggler (2013), and Big E (2021) all make the list thanks to their successful Money in the Bank cash-ins.
The full list can be found below:
- 1993: 1-2-3 Kid upsets Razor Ramon
- 1994: Bob Backlund attacks a WWE Magazine employee
- 1995: British Bulldog betrays Diesel
- 1996: Mankind attacks The Undertaker
- 1997: Stone Cold stuns Mr. McMahon for the first time
- 1998: Stone Cold meets Mike Tyson
- 1999: Mick Foley wins the WWE Championship
- 2000: Rikishi reveals he ran over Stone Cold
- 2001: Shane McMahon reveals he bought WCW
- 2002: Brock Lesnar debuts
- 2003: Kane unmasks
- 2004: Evolution kicks out Randy Orton
- 2005: John Cena is drafted
- 2006: D-Generation X reunites
- 2007: Santino Marella upsets Umaga
- 2008: Big Show challenges Floyd Mayweather
- 2009: Triple H invades Randy Orton's home
- 2010: The Miz cashes in Money in the Bank
- 2011: The Rock returns to WWE
- 2012: Brock Lesnar returns to WWE
- 2013: Dolph Ziggler cashes in Money in the Bank
- 2014: Seth Rollins destroys The Shield
- 2015: Roman Reigns wins the WWE Championship
- 2016: Triple H helps Kevin Owens win the Universal Championship
- 2017: Braun Strowman and Big Show collapse the ring
- 2018: The SmackDown women's locker room invades RAW
- 2019: Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey get arrested
- 2020: Randy Orton attacks Beth Phoenix
- 2021: Big E cashes in Money in the Bank
- 2022: Braun Strowman returns
The latest WWE RAW episode did not include any "Shocking Moment of the Year" contenders, but it did feature a tag team turmoil match. You can read the results from the show here.
Returning legends confirmed for WWE RAW anniversary episode
On January 23, the 30th-anniversary episode of WWE RAW will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins are among the high-profile current stars being advertised for the show.
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will also appear at the event. The Nature Boy recently reconciled with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H after they briefly fell out.
Tatanka, a prominent WWE star in the early days of RAW, has also confirmed that he will be in attendance for the milestone episode.
What do you think is the most shocking moment in WWE RAW history? Let us know in the comments section below.
