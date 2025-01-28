4 Signs Sami Zayn will turn heel at WWE Royal Rumble this year

This has been a turbulent period for Sami Zayn on Monday Night RAW. The former Intercontinental Champion has been struggling to find some momentum ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Sami lost to Drew McIntyre for a third straight time, even though he did his best to defeat The Scottish Warrior. Still, he came up short, and things became worse when he accidentally kicked Cody Rhodes in the head, as the American Nightmare had come to save him from Drew's post-match assault.

The recent turbulence has created speculation that Sami will turn heel soon, and in this article, we take a look at four signs that show that he will have a heel turn this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.

#4. He is tired of hearing about how he helped Roman Reigns

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on RAW (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Despite his history with Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn reunited with The Undisputed Tribal Chief and helped him in his war with Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline 2.0.

Zayn reunited with The Usos and helped Reigns deal with Solo's faction, eventually winning the civil war. Still, this help didn't come without a cost for the former Intercontinental Champion.

From Seth Rollins to Kevin Owens and other superstars, Sami faced criticism for coming to the aid of the OTC after what happened between them at The Bloodline.

#3. His recent losing record

Over the past few months, the former Intercontinental Champion has not earned any significant victories that would help him build some momentum, aside from the OG Bloodline's win in a WarGames Match at Survivor Series back on November 30, 2024.

This losing record could be a sign that he will have a character turn, since it appears he currently has no direction on RAW.

#2. He attacked Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in two consecutive weeks

Sami Zayn tried to help Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins amid their feud with Drew McIntyre. First, he came to Seth's aid after McIntyre's post-match assault on Rollins, and then he saw Cody save him from The Scottish Warrior's post-match assault.

On both occasions, Sami Zayn kicked his friends, Rhodes and Roillins, in the face, and no matter whether he did it intentionally or accidentally, it might be a hint by WWE Creative that a character change is on the way.

#1. Sami Zayn wants WrestleMania main event with Kevin Owens

Sami and KO had a face-off last week, where Owens addressed Zayn's recent struggles and told him that if he won the Royal Rumble, then they would have the opportunity to main event WrestleMania 41, since the former World Champion was confident he would dethrone Cody Rhodes and would become the Undisputed WWE Champion.

As the two friends teased a WrestleMania 41 moment, it could be a sign that Sami Zayn would turn heel, as this would be the only way for him to turn on his friends and eliminate them from the Rumble to set the stage for a WrestleMania 41 main event with Kevin Owens, with the title on the line.

