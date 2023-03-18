Former WWE Superstar Jacques Rougeau recently claimed that he had no idea who Sami Zayn was before he received a historic ovation ahead of the Elimination Chamber in Montreal.

Earlier this year, Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns and left The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. He later challenged The Tribal Chief to an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match. The two squared off for the title at the Elimination Chamber PLE in Zayn's hometown of Montreal. Ahead of the event, the former member of The Bloodline received a historic ovation from the crowd on SmackDown.

Despite also being from Montreal, Jacques Rougeau disclosed on Story Time with Dutch Mantell that he did not know who Zayn was before the superstar's latest visit to the city.

"I didn't even know Sami Zayn before last week, before he got such an ovation when he came to work because, you know, I gotta put in context there that when I had my falling out with Vince [McMahon] 30 years ago, I just turned my TV off. You know, I just I never never watched one show, not one Dutch, not one, not 10 minutes of a show. [So, you never watched the Sami Zayn and the Roman Reigns arc?] No, no, I haven't watched nothing of that," he said. [0:26 - 0:54]

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens reunited on WWE SmackDown

After losing his match against Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber, Sami Zayn got attacked by Jimmy Uso and The Tribal Chief. However, Kevin Owens rushed to the ring and saved him. Over the next few weeks, Zayn continued to ask Owens to join forces with him to take down The Bloodline. However, The Prizefighter declined.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, The Usos attacked Zayn after the latter confronted Jey Uso. As the Tag Team Champions ganged up on the former Honorary Uce, Owens rushed to the help of his former friend. The two then finally hugged and reunited.

