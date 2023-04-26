40-year-old top SmackDown Superstar will move to NXT in the upcoming 2023 WWE Draft, predicts Tommy Dreamer

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer believes Natalya will move from SmackDown to NXT in the 2023 WWE Draft.

A few weeks ago, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H announced on SmackDown that the 2023 Draft was coming soon. The company later revealed that it would be a two-night event. It will start on SmackDown's April 28 episode and conclude on the following episode of Monday Night RAW. According to The Game, every superstar will be eligible for the process.

Busted Open Radio's Twitter account recently posted Tommy Dreamer's predictions for the Draft. The former ECW Champion believes Natalya will move from SmackDown to NXT. Meanwhile, Shayna Baszler's alliance with Ronda Rousey will end.

The 52-year-old also predicted that Zoey Stark would be called up to the main roster while the company could give Shotzi a "bigger spotlight."

Natalya likes to help up-and-coming WWE talent

Despite being a main roster superstar and one of the women's locker room leaders, Natalya has competed several times on NXT over the past few years and shared the ring with stars like Cora Jade, Nikkita Lyons, and Tatum Paxley. The two-time women's champion also helped several wrestlers as they moved from the company's third brand to the main roster.

In an Instagram post a few months ago, Natalya disclosed that she likes to give back to the wrestling business.

"This whole thing would collapse if you just go out there and think of yourself. It's been my view my entire career to give back whenever I can. New talent, established talent, top of the card or not. I wanted to make sure the business that runs through my family's veins is there even stronger after I'm done with it." [H/T: 411Mania]

