41-year-old veteran reacts to Bray Wyatt's WWE anniversary

Bray Wyatt was a man who consistently evoked strong emotions from the WWE Universe. The one-of-a-kind superstar was shockingly released by the Stamford-based promotion a few weeks after he faced Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in 2021 without a proper end to his storyline involving Alexa Bliss.

Cut to October 8, 2022 – Bray Wyatt would once again resurface on television after weeks of buildup. His return at the Extreme Rules premium live event following the main event Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle was met with a thunderous ovation.

Today marks one year since Wyatt's return to WWE. The 36-year-old left the world too soon, leaving behind a ton of memories and unrealized stories. Natalya reacted to the former Universal Champion's return anniversary with a heart emoji.

Bray Wyatt's return led to a remarkable feud with LA Knight in slow-burn fashion, resulting in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble in January 2023. Fatefully, it was also Wyatt's final showdown.

Despite a tease for a WrestleMania match opposite Bobby Lashley, the bout didn't materialize as Wyatt was pulled from television owing to his illness. His last featured segment was alongside Uncle Howdy, as he issued a challenge to The All Mighty and Brock Lesnar on the go-home edition of Elimination Chamber in February.

Update on Uncle Howdy's WWE TV return

According to a recent report by Steve Carrier of Ringside News, Triple H is open to bringing back Uncle Howdy and continuing Bray Wyatt's storyline. This rumor was supported by BWE in one of the latest reports. The Chief Content Officer was a huge fan of the former Universal Champion, and the unrealized project featured Uncle Howdy and even Alexa Bliss. She was teased as slowly turning to the dark side once again.

Alexa Bliss is currently off television as she has taken maternity leave. It remains to be seen if she will be involved in some fashion in the storyline.

"We're hearing rumors that #WWE may bring Uncle Howdy back into the creative picture. We are told that Triple H "is always open to ideas from the writers, and there are always ideas regarding different talents." That being said, Triple H has not shut down hearing ideas that would bring Uncle Howdy back to television," wrote Steve Carrier of Ringside News.

Bray Wyatt's perspective on what it means to be a WWE Superstar and how his words from many years ago came to a bittersweet ending resurfaced online following his tragic passing. Check it out here.

