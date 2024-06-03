41-year-old WWE Superstar tries roasting Logan Paul; US Champ replies with huge insult

United States Champion Logan Paul recently fought against probably the most powerful wrestler in the SmackDown locker room right now, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Despite his position being so high on the card, a 41-year-old superstar recently challenged him for his prestigious title.

Moreover, he even tried to roast him on social media. However, things didn’t go right for him as Paul retaliated with a bigger insult.

LA Knight spoke to Nick Aldis on the May 31, 2024, episode of SmackDown about competing against Logan Paul for the US Title. Upon learning that The Maverick wasn’t present at the venue in Albany, New York, The Megastar went ahead and challenged Paul on social media.

Trending

In response, Logan Paul tweeted a video on X and said that he doesn’t care about what he wants. However, he didn’t tag LA Knight properly in the caption. Making fun of this, The Megastar attacked Paul and mocked him for not knowing how to tag someone despite being a social media influencer.

Logan Paul, however, didn’t like this comment and buried LA Knight, pointing to the biggest shortcoming of his career.

"'WWE Megastar' can’t even win a title."

Expand Tweet

While it is true that LA Knight receives massive support from the WWE Universe, he has yet to land a title win. The Megastar has also been put in two title matches so far but has never been able to capitalize on it.

While Paul has the upper hand in this social media battle right now, it doesn’t mean Knight can’t make a comeback. In fact, he recently straightened a fellow WWE Superstar for trying to roast him but failing with a big botch on live TV.

Can LA Knight give Logan Paul a fitting reply?

Right after LA Knight was done speaking to Nick Aldis about challenging Logan Paul, he appeared for a backstage interview segment. However, he was interrupted by Carmelo Hayes who tried to throw shade at him once again. However, Melo got his names mixed up and committed a blunder when he asked Knight:

"Why would LA wanna face you?"

Expand Tweet

Carmelo Hayes ended up making the mistake before LA Knight even spoke a word to him. The Megastar then proceeded to blast Hayes for the error, while all he could do was take it on the chin.

So far, Knight hasn’t responded to Paul’s insult. But knowing him, a reply would soon come. Nick Aldis hasn’t declared The Megastar as an official challenger for the US Title yet. It would be interesting to see if he can score an opportunity to enter another title match and make it count.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback