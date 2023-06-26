42-year-old former multi-time world champion is almost bulletproof in WWE, according to Konnan

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes former WWE Champion The Miz is "as valuable as anybody" in the Stamford-based company.

After participating in Tough Enough in 2004, The Miz signed with WWE. He spent about two years in developmental before making his main roster debut in 2006. He has since become the first two-time Grand Slam Champion in the company's history. The 42-year-old is currently one of the veterans on Monday Night RAW.

Last Monday, Tommaso Ciampa returned to RAW after several months of absence to defeat his former mentor, The Miz. During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan stated that Ciampa's victory over The Miz proves that the latter is almost bulletproof in WWE.

"This shows how valuable Miz is, that he's almost bulletproof and why he's as valuable as anybody in that company. Because he always loses, he shows a**, and he gets his heat back. They brought Ciampa back and obviously they were together so they kind of had a storyline but what did they do? Let's get Miz, beat him like in less than five minutes, beat him clean, and Miz is the perfect guy with getting guys over because he'll stay over, you know. And you know you can have a good match with him and good promos," he said. [3:16 - 3:47]

Tommaso Ciampa has his eyes set on Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Title after he defeated The Miz tonight on RAW. Check out the details here.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently praised The Miz

Since 2007, The Miz has shared the ring with Hall of Famer Edge a few times. Their last one-on-one match came in January 2022 when The Rated-R Superstar defeated The Awesome One at Day 1. Later that same month, Edge teamed up with his wife, Beth Pheonix, to defeat The Miz and his wife, Maryse, at Royal Rumble.

While recently rewatching some of the iconic moments of his career on WWE's YouTube channel, Edge praised The Miz, dubbing him "the most versatile guy ever on our roster."

"It was just fun, which is what it should be. Mike is just so giving and he just gets it, man. The most versatile guy ever on our roster, without a doubt."

A female star cried when The Miz made a heartfelt backstage comment after a WWE segment. Check out the details here.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes