42-year-old wants to reach out to former WWE Universal Champion the same way Edge and Steve Austin did to him

What does WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Stone Cold Steve Austin have in common? They're both multi-time world champions, they are to this day major assets to the global juggernaut wrestling promotion, and among other things, they both know what it's like to face neck injuries that put an end to one's career.

Tyson Kidd was one of WWE's best in-ring performers during his time as an active wrestler on the roster. Notably, he held tag team gold alongside ex-WWE star Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) and made his debut as the new rendition of The Hart Family in the tag team division.

Speaking on McGuire on Wrestling podcast, Tyson Kidd shed light on his injuries and how he will never return to the squared circle again. Being content with his current position, the 42-year-old revealed that Edge was one of the first superstars to reach out to him around the time he initially found out:

"When you enter that very exclusive club we kind of all come together. When I got hurt one of the first people to reach out was Edge and we had a great talk and another guy and he’s become, I would consider him a friend, is Steve Austin. These are people that reached out when I hurt my neck."[H/T: eWrestlingNews]

Kidd further added that he is going to text former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, as the latter underwent a level one fusion on his C4 and C5 vertebrae.

"I am actually going to text Braun [Strowman] and just see how he’s doing," said Tyson Kidd.

Edge retired in 2011 but miraculously returned to the ring in 2020. As for Austin, he had a one-off with Kevin Owens in 2022 after retiring 19 years ago. Tyson Kidd had a few words directed at the young aspiring wrestlers who do high-risk moves.

Edge talks about being very different off-screen from his persona in WWE

The Hall of Famer appeared on the IMPAULSIVE podcast last month, during which he spoke about a variety of subjects. When his "Rated-R" persona and on-screen pairing with Lita were brought up, Edge revealed that he is nothing like what fans see on WWE TV:

"To me, if any time I went out and did party, I felt like c**p and it affected my performance. And to me, the performance is the most important thing. I didn't see that as a kid and go, 'I can't wait to become a wrestler so that I can go party,' I wanna go out there and do this. Also, I just love to read. So I just go back to my room and read. I swear to you. I've read 72 books last year."

At 49 years young, Edge continues his run with WWE as an in-ring performer, albeit he has mentioned time and time again that his inevitable retirement will happen soon.

