Edge should do something he hasn't done in 16 years at SummerSlam, according to the WWE Universe

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has sparked retirement fears among fans as the company have announced his appearance in August for an episode of SmackDown. With SummerSlam having the potential to be The Rated-R Superstar's final stop before hanging up his boots, what would you like to see him do at The Biggest Party Of The Summer?

According to the WWE Universe, Edge should win the Money in the Bank for the third time in his career, cash-in on his former rival Seth Rollins and become World Heavyweight Champion one last time before he rides off into the sunset.

When a poll was conducted as to who Edge should face at SummerSlam this year, there was evidently a large section of fans that are clamoring for a showdown with LA Knight, much like the legendary star winning the briefcase from Mr. Kennedy.

To refresh your memory, Edge lost the Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 23. However, he wound up defeating the original winner on RAW to become a two-time MITB contract holder.

Here are some fan reactions to Edge's SummerSlam opponent:

themostgoodofman @Im_a_good_man13 @reigns_era If not cena gotta be LA Knight for the briefcase @reigns_era If not cena gotta be LA Knight for the briefcase

Frank Okeke @dveryman

He faces Cena in an all or nothing match at WM(if he loses he retires,Cena loses, he retires)

Cena wins and breaks flair's record. @reigns_era Let him won MITB and cash in on Seth at Summerslam to become champ,reclaiming the title he never lost.He faces Cena in an all or nothing match at WM(if he loses he retires,Cena loses, he retires)Cena wins and breaks flair's record. @reigns_era Let him won MITB and cash in on Seth at Summerslam to become champ,reclaiming the title he never lost.He faces Cena in an all or nothing match at WM(if he loses he retires,Cena loses, he retires)Cena wins and breaks flair's record.

Omar Al-Koush @OmarAlKoush1 @reigns_era Maybe ladder match with knight for mitb, but idk if h soudwin, or he should face brock/aj @reigns_era Maybe ladder match with knight for mitb, but idk if h soudwin, or he should face brock/aj

BuğraKanıcı @BugraKanici



THUS, EDGE WILL REGAIN THE TITLE WHAT HE NEVER LOST AND FINISH HIS OWN STORY @reigns_era EDGE SHOULD WIN MITB AND CASH-IN DURING DREW MCINTYRE VS SETH ROLLINS MATCH TO BECOME THE NEW WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONTHUS, EDGE WILL REGAIN THE TITLE WHAT HE NEVER LOST AND FINISH HIS OWN STORY @reigns_era EDGE SHOULD WIN MITB AND CASH-IN DURING DREW MCINTYRE VS SETH ROLLINS MATCH TO BECOME THE NEW WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION THUS, EDGE WILL REGAIN THE TITLE WHAT HE NEVER LOST AND FINISH HIS OWN STORY https://t.co/kN9G2zmGhg

Some think Edge could enter a United States Championship program with Austin Theory on SmackDown. Despite facing each other in February earlier this year, the bout did not have a clean finish. Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross are also favorites as potential challengers to the former WWE Champion.

SHISHWRESTLING @shishwrestling @reigns_era I keep wanting to put Edge in a program with Theory. Really do think Edge can elevate him @reigns_era I keep wanting to put Edge in a program with Theory. Really do think Edge can elevate him

#BeLikeNoOne @Maturityon100 @reigns_era Hopefully he'll return I would LOVE to see Edge vs. Bray Wyatt @reigns_era Hopefully he'll return I would LOVE to see Edge vs. Bray Wyatt

Despite there being a lot of dream opponents left for The Rated-R Superstar according to many, fans hope to see Edge face arguably the greatest rival of his career, John Cena, one last time. Cena recently was brought to tears reminiscing the career of his contemporary.

With Wyatt's SummerSlam status reportedly confirmed, the first-time-ever clash could happen later this year. Edge winning the World Heavyweight Championship, nevertheless, is what the fans desperately want for The Rated-R Superstar.

Edge had a peculiar condition in his contract when he returned to WWE

In January 2020, Edge made his emotional comeback to WWE during the Royal Rumble match, producing perhaps the most memorable moment of the last few years. The Rated-R Superstar went on to feud with Randy Orton.

A year later, he won the Royal Rumble match for the second time in his career, and headlined WrestleMania against The Tribal Chief and Bryan Danielson.

The Canadian wound up losing the bout, and then again to Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank later that year. Interestingly, it was revealed not long ago, that Edge does not want to win championships this time around.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Happy two years to THE closing shot to Reigns v Edge v Bryan at #WrestleMania 37. Happy two years to THE closing shot to Reigns v Edge v Bryan at #WrestleMania 37. https://t.co/ypH5BoW9Nc

However, with WWE introducing the new version of the Big Gold Belt, it seems fitting that Edge wins the title he never lost before his first retirement. Whilst The Rated-R Superstar seemingly does not want it for himself, fans would love to see him become champion again.

Should Edge win the World Heavyweight Championship before his WWE career ends? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

