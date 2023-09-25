43-year-old WWE Superstar sends a message ahead of RAW; set to address Seth Rollins this week

WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura has sent a message ahead of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Nakamura has been a thorn in Seth Rollins' side for some time now. He continued to torment the World Heavyweight Champion last week when he put Rollins through numerous steel chairs before making an escape.

Rollins later addressed Nakamura, saying that the ball was in the latter's court. He said that Nakamura could choose the time, place, and stipulation for their rematch down the line. The King of Strong Style will be responding to The Visionary's challenge this week.

The 43-year-old star has now sent a message on Twitter ahead of this week's episode of RAW.

It will be interesting to what Nakamura has to say in response to Rollins' challenge. WWE RAW this week will be live from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, Canada.

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre wants to face Seth Rollins for the World title

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has been involved in a program with Shinsuke Nakamura for some time now. However, it is not just Nakamura that wants to claim Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

Drew McIntyre recently revealed that he would like to face Rollins for the title down the line. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the Scottish Psychopath was asked about potentially challenging for the world title.

McIntyre said that he was in no rush to go after the title right away but would eventually challenge for it down the line.

"And the World Title. I don't wanna challenge for it right away. I think I need to work through some superstars. Even though I have my name and reputation, you're only as good as you've been recently. I have been doing a lot of tag stuff recently because Riddle keeps nipping in my knees and wants to tag all the time. But I wanna make sure I get on a good run and then earn the right to fight for the World Title with Seth," McIntyre said.

McIntyre was last seen in action during last week's episode of RAW when he faced Jey Uso in the main event of the show.

