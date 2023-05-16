45-year-old WWE star winning the World Heavyweight Title will be huge, according to Booker T

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes AJ Styles winning the World Heavyweight Championship would be "huge" for a particular reason.

A few weeks ago, Triple H introduced a new World Heavyweight Championship on Monday Night RAW. Last week on the red brand, Seth Rollins defeated Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat match to advance to the semi-finals. He then beat Finn Balor to book his place in the final of the high-profile tournament.

Meanwhile, AJ Styles advanced to the tournament's semi-finals after defeating Edge and Rey Mysterio on SmackDown last Friday. Later that night, he beat Bobby Lashley to reach the final. He will now square off against Rollins to crown the new World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions 2023.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed the possibility of Styles winning the title.

"I can't discount AJ because, you know, he hadn't been in that picture in quite a while. And for AJ to be the guy to win that title first, not being a WWE original, it'll be huge. It'll be huge." [1:11:33 - 1:11:48]

AJ Styles had a 12-year run in TNA before joining WWE

In 2002, AJ Styles signed a contract with TNA (IMPACT Wrestling). The 45-year-old spent nearly 12 years in the company, during which he became the first TNA Grand Slam Champion.

After leaving TNA in 2014, Styles wrestled for two years in other promotions before signing with the Stamford-based company in 2016. He has since won several titles, including the WWE Championship twice.

The Phenomenal One will have a chance to capture his third world title in the Stamford-based company when he faces Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions.

