47-year-old current WWE Superstar reacts to throwback match with Brock Lesnar and John Cena on RAW 

WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin recently reacted to a throwback match of him teaming up with Brock Lesnar. The match also featured John Cena as "The Prototype" and his tag partner, Rico, on an episode of WWE RAW over two decades ago.

The OVW Southern Tag Team Championship match took place on a November 2001 edition of the red brand. The Beast connected with a suplex and Benjamin followed it up with a Frog Splash off the top rope on Rico for the pinfall victory.

Shelton and Brock were known as The Minnesota Stretching Crew in Ohio Valley Wrestling and captured the OVW Southern Tag Team Championships three times. On WWE's main roster, Shelton Benjamin captured the tag titles with Charlie Haas twice and once more with Cedric Alexander. Brock Lesnar has never been a tag team champion in the company but has dominated the singles division

Speaking on The Bump, Shelton Benjamin reacted to throwback footage of him winning the OVW tag titles with Brock Lesnar in 2001 on RAW.

"Oh man, that was so unexpected, we didn't even expect to be there. One of my first times being in front of a WWE crowd. It is hard to really put into words, like you have to be there. The fact that we were getting such a great reaction from the crowd, we weren't expecting that either. And to watch it back, I go 'wow', that still seems like yesterday," said Shelton Benjamin. [00:44 - 01:14]

The 47-year-old added that watching the footage gave him goosebumps because it brought back memories.

"Has twenty years really passed? Actually, that is more than twenty years at that point. I get goosebumps and I'm starting to get a lot of nervous energy right now just watching this stuff back. It brings back so much energy, so much emotion, and it was just fun," added Shelton Benjamin. [01:15 - 01:31]

Shawn Michaels says Shelton Benjamin is a future WWE Hall of Famer

WWE released a tribute to Shelton Benjamin at the end of last year, highlighting some of the incredible moments from his twenty years since debuting in the company.

Shawn Michaels spoke during the video and praised Shelton for his accomplishments. The Heartbreak Kid added that they will keep a spot warm for him in the Hall of Fame when he hangs up his wrestling boots.

Kofi Kingston, Tamina Snuka, Kurt Angle, and other popular stars also shared kind words about Shelton in the video below.

Shelton Benjamin was recently a part of the popular group The Hurt Business with Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and MVP. The group has disbanded, but MVP is seemingly trying to get the band back together on the red brand. It will be interesting to see if The Hurt Business reunites on the Road to WrestleMania.

Would you like to see The Hurt Business again on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes