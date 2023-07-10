48-year-old WWE Superstar recalls how he missed out on a match that could have been an "instant classic"

A 48-year-old superstar has revealed that a match between him and a former WWE Superstar would have been an instant classic.

Shelton Benjamin turned 48 years old today and received a hilarious birthday message from Mia Yim. WWE also wished the veteran on their official Twitter account. A wrestling fan responded to the message and wondered if Shelton had a match with former superstar Lance Storm while they were both with the company.

Lance responded to the fan and said that the two were in the company at the same time for a year but were, unfortunately, on different brands.

"Sadly no. There was maybe a year when we were both in WWE but Team Angle was SD and I was RAW," tweeted Lance Storm.

Shelton reacted to Lance's comment and claimed that if the two ever did have a match, it would have gone down as an instant classic.

Shawn Michaels promises to keep a spot warm for Shelton Benjamin in the WWE Hall of Fame

Shelton Benjamin has had a remarkable career that has earned the respect of his peers.

The veteran recently celebrated 20 years with the company and received some kind words from his colleagues. The former three-time Intercontinental Champion has been a workhorse for the promotion and was honored earlier this year.

Shelton appeared on WWE's The Bump in January 2023, and the company aired a video package celebrating his 20 years in the promotion. During the video, Shawn Michaels stated that Shelton is guaranteed a spot in the Hall of Fame once he hangs his boots up for good.

"We will keep a spot warm for you [Shelton Benjamin] in the Hall of Fame for my man because that's a guaranteed deal for you whenever you're ready to put up the boots, congratulations," said Shawn Michaels.

Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander have all been absent from television as of late. It will be fascinating to see if the company ever decides to reunite The Hurt Business or if the faction is no longer in their plans.

